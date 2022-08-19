Will Smith's Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock Spoiled Former's Reputation: Report

Ranked as one of the most likeable actors in Hollywood, Will Smith's reputation has been really damaged after the infamous Oscars slap gate incident with comedian Chris Rock, as reported by new Q Scores. The development came months after King Richard actor slapped Rock on the stage of Dolby Theatre as the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, following which Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"

Not only did the actor's reputation suddenly drop, but he is still suffering the effects of the Oscars smack. Many of his projects, including Emancipation, I Am Legend 2, and Bad Boys 4, have essentially been put on hold while studios consider the public relations implications of working with Smith.

Though Will Smith has made several attempts to reconcile the matter, his reputation has severely been damaged after the Oscars 2022 incident, revealed new Q Scores obtained by Variety. Alongside Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, Smith was one of Hollywood's most adored performers prior to the tragedy. Following the slap, the Ali star's positive Q Score rating fell from 39 to 24, indicating that only 24% of those surveyed currently think favourably of him.

Will Smith recently apologised to Chris Rock in his latest social media post, thereby breaking the silence post altercation. The 53-year-old actor apologised in the form of questions that were raised by netizens on the internet. Responding to why he didn’t apologise to Chris in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother." Take a look at the post here:

Image: AP