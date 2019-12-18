William & Elizabeth Shatner's Breakup And Other Surprising Hollywood Divorces

Hollywood is filled with the most iconic love stories to the ugliest breakups, and both never cease to grab headlines. Almost every year has seen at least one high profile couple parting ways and when they do so, these celebrities like to do it with their dash of drama. Hence, here is a look at some of Hollywood’s ugliest breakups and their backstories.

Hollywood stars with the ugliest past breakups

1. William & Elizabeth Shatner

Star Trek actor William Shatner recently filed for a divorce from his wife Elizabeth Shatner after almost 18 years of marriage. This will also be William’s fourth divorce. According to a prenuptial agreement signed by William and Elizabeth, both the parties will not have any support from each other. Reportedly, the documents filed in the Los Angeles court states their date of separation to be in February 2019.

2. Chris Pratt & Anna Faris

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and his wife Anna Faris divorced each other in 2018 after nine years of marriage. The two announced that the divorce is a mutual decision and that they will be jointly sharing the custody of their son. Both Chris and Anna said that they continue to love and share the deepest respects for each other.

3. Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum

Step Up actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation in 2018 after almost nine years of being together. In her book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, she revealed that her marriage was not “working” and that it “had moved into hurting”. She also said that the public view of her relationship worsened it all even further. They also have a daughter together, whom they share joint custody of.

4. Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Esposito

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito called it quits in just a few months of being married. In her 2014 book, Jennifer’s Way, Esposito said revealed that her relationship went from bad to “extremely bad”. While commenting on the same, the Silver Linings Playbook actor said, “It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it”.

