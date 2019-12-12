Lana Slams CM Punk, Accuses Him Of Making ‘misogynistic Comments’ About Her Divorce

CM Punk took social media by storm when he made his return to WWE Backstage. While talking about the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion revealed what he wants to see in the future. He revealed Rusev wouldn't want to be involved with Lana on-screen in the future and said that Bobby Lashley will also leave her. He added that the Bulgarian Brute and the All-Mighty should team up in the future to fight in WrestleMania. He went on to fix a ‘loser keeps Lana’ match for WrestleMania, where Rusev and Lashley will fight Lana’s new tag-team while Lana hangs above the ring in a cage.

After the show, CM Punk took to Twitter and wrote that he has just booked the storyline between Lana and Rusev till WrestleMania. He tagged both the superstars. Lana didn’t like CM Punk’s comment and accused him of making 'misogynistic comments'. Lana wrote that CM Punk should respect WWE and FOX and not use words like ‘chica’ in the future.

I know you’ve been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like “chica.” Thank you. #WWEBackstage https://t.co/aiPzcNI83n — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 11, 2019

CM Punk books WrestleMania match including Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley

Talking about the future of the storyline, CM Punk said that Rusev and Bobby Lashley have a match and they ‘have a blow-off’. CM Punk added that Rusev wouldn't want to be involved with Lana on-screen in the future. He further said that Lana and Bobby Lashley will go on and live together, but Lana’s attitude will make Bobby Lashley sick. Punk said that Lashley will then leave her and they'll have another divorce. Lana goes on to find another Tag-Team and tell them to fight Rusev and Bobby Lashley. In love of Lana, the new Tag-Team goes on to challenge Rusev and Bobby Lashley for a WrestleMania match.

“What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage because by WrestleMania the new tag team is already so sick of Lana that the loser of the match gets what's in the shark cage.”

