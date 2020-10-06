Priyanka Chopra Showers Wishes On Brother Siddharth's Rumoured Girlfriend Neelam

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to send in birthday wishes for her brother’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. The actor posted a family photograph to wish her. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing standing next to husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and the rumoured couple Siddharth and Neelam. The actor shared the picture with a birthday note that read, "Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya." Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post.

Siddharth Chopra's wish for Neelam

Priyanka Chopra's brother also took to his Instagram to send in birthday wishes for Neelam Upadhyaya. He shared a group picture and a selfie to celebrate the occasion. Siddharth posted the pictures with the caption, "Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year aheadðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ðŸ¤—". Take a look at Siddharth's post.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra made headlines last year at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi function. He graced the function with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known actor from the South Indian film industry. Siddharth had also shared a throwback picture with her that lead to several rumours about their alleged relationship. However, when tagged by paparazzi on social media as Siddharth's 'fiance', Neelam made a clarification that she is not engaged to him. Since then, both Siddharth and Neelam have posted many photos with each other and celebrated their special days on social media.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam Upadhyaya appeared in Seivathu Sariye in 2010 but the film was unfortunately shelved later. She was later seen in MTV's Style Check and made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Mr. 7 (2012). Neelam was also featured in the first 3D Telugu film Action 3D (2013). She has also acted in two Tamil films, Unnodu Oru Naal (2013) and a supernatural film, Om Shanthi Om (2015).

On the professional front-Priyanka Chopra

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

