'Wolverine' Hugh Jackman Reveals Biopsy Results Following Skin Cancer Risk

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently revealed the results of his medical checkup. The Australian actor had formerly shared that he has sent some samples for a biopsy in order to confirm whether he has skin cancer or not. Jackman recently gave an update and revealed that the biopsies came out negative and he does not have cancer.

Jackman gave his fans the good news on Instagram. Posting an Instagram Story, The Prestige actor said that the biopsies yielded a negative result, which means that he has steered clear of skin cancer scare. He thanked his fans for all the love and support they sent his way. He also showed gratitude to media reports on the actor’s cancer scare, as it helped raise awareness about the threat of skin cancer, said Jackman. He concluded by telling his followers that they must remember to “wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (No matter the season)."

Hugh Jackman on undergoing cancer biopsies

Previously, the Logan actor took to social media and shared a video of himself, in which he told his fans that he has sent samples for cancer biopsies. Hugh Jackman said that he wanted to inform his fans about the biopsies himself, in case rumours start floating around. The Wolverine actor said that the bumps he sent for biopsies could have turned out to be “basal cell carcinomas.”

"I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” said Jackman. He added, “I've just had two biopsies done." The X-Men actor still warned his fans that basal cell cancers are the least lethal forms of skin cancer throughout the globe.