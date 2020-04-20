'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Teases Kristen Wiig's 'Cheetah'

The Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 was set for a June 2020 release but has now been pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film will now release on August 14, 2020. Though the wait has been extended, it has not stopped the characters from teasing the film. Director Patty Jenkins recently opened up about Kristen Wiig's character Cheetah in the film.

Patty Jenkins reveals details about Kristen Wiig

Talking to leading magazine about it, Patty Jenkins said that Barbara turns into Cheetah due to Diana. She explained that Barbara turns dark due to her insecurity of not being as good enough as Gal Gadot's character Diana. She revealed that not feeling as good as someone like Diana is what makes her turn into a Cheetah.

ALSO READ | Gal Gadot Glitters In Brilliant Gold Armour In 'Wonder Woman 1984' Psychedelic Poster

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Patty Jenkins revealed that Kristen Wiig's character from Wonder Woman 1984 reminds her of certain people from her life who she has known to have such low confidence and how they are always holding themselves back. The filmmaker then talked about how people like Barbara embrace change once and then come out an evil and ugly resentment that has been built up over the years. The trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 also showed another grey character played by Pedro Pascal.

ALSO READ | Gal Gadot & Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wish Pedro Pascal On His Birthday

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer hints at a possible collaboration between the two villains, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. Patty Jenkins refused to indulge in revealing details about the plot. The filmmaker revealed that the film indeed opens with Diana working in Smithsonian. Gal Gadot's character keeps an eye out for unusual and dangerous mystical artefacts. Jenkins also said that it is a world with other gods and other lores.

ALSO READ | Wonder Woman 1984's Director Patty Jenkins Says The Film Is Technically Done

ALSO READ | 'Wonder Woman 1984's New Release Date Leave Fans Ecstatic About The Theatre Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.