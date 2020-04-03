Gal Gadot & Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wish Pedro Pascal On His Birthday

The whole world is currently battling the Coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people have lost their lives and lakhs of people are infected by it. This has caused many countries to go into lockdown. Many international events have been either postponed or cancelled. Several global celebrities are spending the forced time off at their home, and communicate and wish each other in virtual ways. Recently, Gal Gadot and the team of Wonder Woman 1984 wished Pedro Pascal on his birthday through video conferencing on the video communication app Zoom.

Gal Gadot recently shared a picture on her Instagram in which she is seen wishing her fellow co-star Pedro Pascal on his 45th birthday. Gal Gadot and Pedro Pascal were joined by their costars from the film, Wonder Woman 1984. Actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wig and director of Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins were also present on the video call.

In front of her screen, a serving of cupcakes adorned with some candles is also seen. She captioned the photo as, “Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! ❤️ love you”. After she posted the picture, Pedro Pascal also replied on the picture by saying, “Ti adoro, my WONDROUS FRIEND!”.

See the picture here

Pedro Pascal is all set to play a pivotal role in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. The movie was originally expected to release on June 5, 2020, but because of the current Coronavirus scare around the world, the movie release is postponed. Warner Brother recently announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will release on August 14, 2020.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

