Gal Gadot Glitters In Brilliant Gold Armour In 'Wonder Woman 1984' Psychedelic Poster

Makers of the upcoming DC Comics film Wonder Woman 1984, based on the fictional character of Wonder Woman, have unveiled the latest motion poster of the film featuring actor Gal Gadot. The poster has been brilliantly styled in a VHS format, interrupted by yellow and red static lines, to contextualize it to the year 1984 as it features 'Wonder Woman' Princess Diana in a golden eagle armour against a psychedelic background. The motion poster also has the final release date of the film as June 5, 2020.

The announcement of the motion poster has spread across the internet like wildfire as WW84 has been trending on social media. Wonder Woman 1984 or WW84, an upcoming DC Comics film, is a sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman which starred actors Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the lead. The movie will reportedly feature Gal Gadot as the eponymous superhero opposite Bridesmaids actor Christen Wig as the main antagonist Cheetah.

Story of Wonder Woman

The 2017 film Wonder Woman followed the story of Diana, an immortal Amazon warrior goddess who is the crown princess of the fictional island nation of Themyscira and the daughter of Queen Hippolyta and Zeus and had been given to the Amazons to be raised. The princess is raised in an all-female environment where she learns self-defense techniques as a precautionary skill.

On hearing about an impending war - World War I- and believing supervillain Ares to be responsible for the war, Diana arms herself with the "Godkiller" sword, the electrifying lasso, and shielding armor before leaving Themyscira to stop Ares for good. However, the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 which was released in December last year promises a fiery and unstoppable Diana who now knows the workings of the human world.

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

