'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Is Out And It Has Sparked These 5 Questions

Warner Bros. Picture released the official trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 on December 8, 2019. The trailer is packed with action and some interesting details. The trailer was released by the Warner Bros’ official Instagram handle, and within a day the trailer has garnered over 5,300,237 views and over 270 thousand likes. The trailer was loved by the fans, and it has raised five major questions that are taking the internet by the storm. Read more to know about the five questions and fan theories behind them:

5 questions that Wonder Woman 1984 trailer raised

1. How will Cheetah look like in the movie?

Cheetah is one of the most renowned DC villains and a long-time nemesis of Wonder Woman. The makers of the movie had revealed who would be playing the role of Cheetah in the movie, long before the trailer had come. Kristen Wiig will be playing the role of Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah. In the trailer, fans got to see the comic actor Kristen Wiig, but her Cheetah look has not yet been revealed. Fans of WW84 are eagerly waiting to find out how Cheetah will look in the action flick.



2. Why is Wonder Woman in the White House?

In the WW 84 trailer, fans got to see the daughter of Zeus literally riding on a thunderbolt. They also got to see Wonder Woman fighting in the White House. Every fan on the internet is left puzzled at why Diana is in the White House, and most importantly, why is she fighting the guards. Fans are speculating that this strong female character is in the midst of something very illegal.

3. How did Steve Trevor come back?

Any DC fan would know that Diana’s love interest Captain Steve Trevor died in the solo Wonder Woman movie. Everyone was left astonished at the appearance of Trevor. Those who loved the first movie is now excited to know how the Captain has come back to life. Fans will get a glimpse of this in the next trailer.

4. What is Cheetah up to?

Fans of WW84 are very excited about the character of Cheetah, which is played by Kristen Wiig, who is known for her comical nature. In the trailer, she has been seen befriending Diana, who is unaware of the Cheetah’s true nature. It has not been confirmed how Cheetah will get her powers or if she has received them yet, so fans are troubled by this mysterious appearance.

5. Why are the Amazons involved?

In the trailer, fans got to see the humongous army of Amazons charging at some enemy. Not much has been revealed about this, and fans do not know if it is a flashback from the previous movies or a scene from WW84. Maybe, the Amazons are a part of this film because reportedly, an Amazon spin-off is in the making.

