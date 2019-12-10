Wonder Woman 1984 Posters Out And They Are As Glamorous As Can Be

The trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 recently dropped along with posters. Warner Bros dropped these character posters at CCXP 2020 in Brazil this weekend. The four posters show off the film’s main cast, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. The posters certainly give the vibe of an 80s Patty Smith.

Wonder Woman 1984 posters

Gal Gadot can be seen in the first poster donning a golden-armour. This costume is the Golden-Eagle armour, which debuted in the Kingdom Come comics. This is her fourth outing as Princess Diana of Themyscira. She can be seen in a golden armour which is vibrant. It certainly looks like something a superhero would wear in the 80s. Similarly, Chris Pine can be seen dressed in the 80s attire with a fanny pack and a digital watch.

Wiig, who is going to play the villain Barbara Anne/ Cheetah in the film, looks glamorous in her Cheetah attire. Her style resembles the crust punk from the 80s. Pedro Pascal, who plays the role of Maxwell Lord, can be seen as an 80s real-estate tycoon who is constantly trying to sell something via infomercials. Check out the posters of Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 - in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

As we now know, the events of the movie are set in the 80s. The titles used in the trailer of the film pop up in the 80s style with a mix of Christopher Reeves' Superman. The movie will star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig in lead roles. The movie releases on June 05, 2020.

