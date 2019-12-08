'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Drops With Gal Gadot In High-octane Action; Trailer Launch Soon

Wonder Woman 1984 or WW84, an upcoming DC Comics film, is a sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman which starred actors Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the lead. Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated film. The movie will reportedly feature Gal Gadot as the eponymous superhero opposite Bridesmaids actor Christen Wig as the main antagonist Cheetah.

Take a look at the teaser trailer:

The official poster of the film had been unveiled earlier this year featuring Wonder Woman in an all-new avatar as she donned a golden superhero suit as opposed to the older red and blue ensemble. The teaser showed Wonder Woman in a formidable stance and ready to be on a mission to save the world. The movie Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to feature actor Gal Gadot once again in a high action drama as Wonder Woman can be seen in different action sequences in the teaser.

Story of Wonder Woman

The 2017 film Wonder Woman followed the story of Diana, an immortal Amazon warrior goddess who is the crown princess of the fictional island nation of Themyscira and the daughter of Queen Hippolyta and Zeus and had been given to the Amazons to be raised. The princess is raised in an all-female environment where she learns self-defense techniques as a precautionary skill. On hearing about an impending war - World War I- and believing supervillain Ares to be responsible for the war, Diana arms herself with the "Godkiller" sword, the electrifying lasso, and shielding armor before leaving Themyscira to stop Ares for good.

The sequel, expected to be set in the times of the Civil War in America, is reportedly directed by Patty Jenkins who had helmed the previous film as well. The teaser trailer ended with the announcement of the trailer launch which is expected to be unveiled on Sunday. The unveiling of the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer will take place at the CCXP in Brazil in presence of the film's cast and crew.

