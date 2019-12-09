Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the superhero. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Read to know what fans have to say about it. In the twenty-four-second video, the actress donned in her red-golden suit, while delivering action scenes. The short video also has a voice-over of the lead character saying, "Nothing good is born from lies" and "greatness is not what you think." Gadot gained fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman beginning with 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer reactions

Wow. This trailer was so breathtaking and I’m so ready to see the next chapter of #WonderWoman!! Thanks @PattyJenks for giving us an early Christmas 🎄 gift! https://t.co/IUH0u1RMo4 — Johnathan Miech (@jmiechi96) December 9, 2019

Just like the 1st Wonder Woman trailer, this is incredibly well edited. The truck flipping sequences is amazinggg!! #WW84 😍😍😍 https://t.co/J5GcoIBQ9w — 🎬🍿 ʬ⁸⁴ (@daMovieDude) December 9, 2019

The #WonderWoman1984 trailer snapped harder than Zod’s neck!

That trailer music, the editing, and the costumes. Patty Jenkins is here to save the world. pic.twitter.com/iXnGVRuHOJ — Dan (@Danimalish) December 8, 2019

Soooo super stoked about Steve. Already knew that was gonna happen.... bbuuuutttt are we just gonna ignore the Spider-Man/Tarzan like swing from lighting to lightning??? No? Yea? Ok cool lol #WW84 https://t.co/rJBt7voReH — Keisha Bruner (@keishabruner) December 9, 2019

As someone who supported Gal, Patty and Zack (for seeing Diana in Gal) from Day One, I never doubted their follow up to one of the best comic book movies of all time. Can’t wait to head back to 1984!! #wonderwoman1984 https://t.co/sqxgx8WDQY — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) December 8, 2019

Trailer Thoughts



Love the new Theme



The Zack Snyder Slow Mo tribute shots are amazing



The new shiner to the suit looks good thought it would throw me off but it didn't.



No look at Cheetah yet



Steve is back & it makes sense to the plot



Max Lord 👌#WonderWoman1984 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) December 8, 2019

Do you like the 80s? Do you like kickass superheroes? If you answered yes to both of those questions, it looks like Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be a treat. #WW84 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman1984 #FilmTwitterhttps://t.co/zwvCr9EsPa — Luke Stapley/Luke's Reviews (@LukeStapley1) December 9, 2019

Official Trailer

About the film

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie is said to be set in 1984. It is said to show the journey if Diana Prince in the modern era of that time. Gal Gadot will play Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Women for the third time, while Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor for the second time. Besides them, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielson. The movie is set to release on June 5, 2020.

