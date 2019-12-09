The Debate
Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Fans React To The Breath-taking Gal Gadot Starrer

Hollywood News

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming DC superhero film starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. The trailer of the film was recently released. Check out fan reactions

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the superhero. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Read to know what fans have to say about it. In the twenty-four-second video, the actress donned in her red-golden suit, while delivering action scenes. The short video also has a voice-over of the lead character saying, "Nothing good is born from lies" and "greatness is not what you think." Gadot gained fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman beginning with 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer reactions

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Drops With Gal Gadot In High-octane Action; Trailer Launch Soon

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Got A Release Date; Here Are The Details

Official Trailer 

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 2' Featuring Gal Gadot Delayed To Avoid A Quarrel With 'Star Wars' Fans?

About the film

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie is said to be set in 1984. It is said to show the journey if Diana Prince in the modern era of that time. Gal Gadot will play Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Women for the third time, while Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor for the second time. Besides them, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielson. The movie is set to release on June 5, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
