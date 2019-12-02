'Wonder Woman 2' Featuring Gal Gadot Delayed To Avoid A Quarrel With 'Star Wars' Fans?

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to hit the theatres on December 13, 2019, but the dates have been pushed forward. The first Wonder Woman movie featuring Gal Gadot was a huge commercial success and also received high praise from critics. This led to fans anticipating the sequel, and the makers speeding up the process of their forthcoming Wonder Woman movie. Director Patty Jenkins signed a much bigger deal to direct the sequel and the making of the movie began. Read more to know why the release date of Wonder Woman 2 was pushed forward.

Release date of Wonder Woman 2 pushed

At first, Wonder Woman 1984 was reportedly supposed to release on December 13, 2019, but the dates were changed, and the film was moved to an earlier date, November 1, 2019. It is rumoured that the dates were changed when Disney decided to release their movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in December. This led to a boost in the filmmaking process as filming began in the summer of 2018.

Reportedly, the movie could have been released in the theatres in December 2019 but releasing it this close to the Star Wars, Terminator, and Charlie’s Angles could have thwarted the success of the movie because all three of the above-mentioned movies have a legion of fans who are very loyal to the franchise. Now, the Wonder Woman sequel is set to release in June 2020.

The trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release in December and it has been said that WB will release the trailer at Comic-Con 2019. Fans of the movie are all excited for the trailer of the film. Some of the fans were a bit disappointed due to the fact that it got delayed.

