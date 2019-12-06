Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Got A Release Date; Here Are The Details

The release date of Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has been announced. Gal Gadot had made her debut in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and got her solo movie in 2017. The movie went on to receive praise from the audience and critics alike, and it paved the way for a sequel. The poster of the film was released by Patty Jenkins and it made the fans go crazy. Now the fans are all geared up for the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984. Read to know more details about the story.

Wonder Woman 1984 got a release date

The stage for Wonder Woman 1984 is set. The official poster is out. Now the fans of this vigilante princess and the daughter of the God-king Zeus are all excited for the trailer of the sequel. It is set to release during the film’s panel at the 2019 Comic-Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil. The movie was originally set to hit the theatres in November 2019, but it got delayed and now is set to release in June of 2020. Fans have already been teased enough now. The director of the movie had earlier released the character images of the movie that included Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva as Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Fandom, which works like an encyclopedia of pop culture and Hollywood movies, took to their Twitter account to break the news of the trailer. They posted a set of photos on their Twitter handle, which featured a special delivery from Gal Gadot. It contained the Wonder Woman merchandise along with the poster of the movie and a letter signed by the 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot herself. The letter read that Gal Gadot wishes she was in the UK to share this news in person with Fandom. She urged everyone to join her and the director Patty at the CCXP in Brazil.

Special delivery from Gal Gadot confirms that #WonderWoman1984 is getting a trailer this Sunday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Vcn4yih1sG — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 5, 2019

