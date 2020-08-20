'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain Is Partly Inspired By Donald Trump; Agrees Patty Jenkins

American director Patty Jenkins, who is currently gearing up for Wonder Woman 1984, agreed that US President Donald Trump was one of the influences for the villain character in the upcomer. While talking to io9, Patty was asked to comment on Pascal’s character Lord, who leans into a sleazy businessman vibe. To which, Jenkins replied that the current occupant of the White House was one real-world influence of 1984's Lord.

Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984 Villain

Patty Jenkins added that the story of the film has a president and she has gone out of her way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan. Elaborating further, Patty mentioned that she does not want to get political as it is not about politics. Spilling more beans around the character, she shared that a huge influence of the movie was also convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff. She shared that the story of young Madoff fascinated her. And, when she started tracking that story, it made sense to her that Madoff was paying it off.

Jenkins continued and said that Donald Trump was one of the people that the team looked at, but it’s any of mavericks kind of business success that was big in the ‘80s. She also informed that she does not have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world, but the world needs a political message. Everybody needs to look at themselves right now and our politics, our belief and system of excess, she said.

Wonder Woman 1984's release

The Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984’s original release plans were postponed until June 5th of this year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in further postponements-the first to August 14th and eventually to October 2nd. Chris Pine will also reprise his titular character, Steve Trevor. Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig will feature as The Cheetah, while Robin Wright will be The Antiope. Popular actor Pedro Pascal will play the lead antagonist of the film, Maxwell Lord.

