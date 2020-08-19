Donald Trump As Thanos In 'Avengers: Endgame' Parody Video Goes Viral; Watch

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's makers took the internet by storm after they released an Avengers: Endgame parody video on social media featuring the US President Donald Trump as Thanos. The parody video showcases how several party leaders of rival Democratic take on Trump as various Marvel superheroes. The makers of the popular TV talk also show gave the video a hilarious title, which left netizens in splits.

America: Endgame ft. Donald Trump as Thanos goes viral

In the viral video shared by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's makers on August 17, titled America: Endgame, several Democratic leaders are edited to feature as Marvel superheroes from 2019's blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. How all the superheroes join hands to take down Thanos in the original film, its parody video shows how Democratic leaders take on Donald Trump to defeat him in the upcoming elections.

While Trump features as antagonist Thanos in the viral video, former Vice President of the US Joe Biden is seen as Captain America. The video further showcases how Joe as Captain America leads Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Mantis, Cory Brooker as Doctor Strange, Barack Obama as Iron Man, Kamala Harris as Captain Marvel, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Michelle Obama as Pepper Potts and Elizabeth Warren as Scarlet Witch in their fight against the supervillain.

Furthermore, Trump as Thanos is heard saying, "person, woman, man, camera, TV" before he snaps his fingers in an attempt to end the world like the most powerful villain of the Marvel Universe does in the film. The parody video was released to kick off the talk show's coverage of the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night.

Stephen Colbert also took to his Twitter handle to share the hilarious video with fans. Tweeting the video, he jokingly wrote, "Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE (sic)". The video garnered over 600k views with over 4k retweets and comments within a day.

Take a look:

Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XERfo0wI4q — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 17, 2020

Watch the full parody video titled 'America: Endgame' featuring eminent US political leaders below:

