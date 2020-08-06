Wonder Woman 1984: New Clip Features Kristen Wiig As Cheetah, The 'apex Predator'

The official Instagram page for Wonder Woman 1984 just shared a teaser for the film's villain, the Cheetah. The short clip featured Kristen Wiig in the role of Barbara Minerva, aka the woman who becomes the Cheetah. Check out the latest teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

Taking to social media, Wonder Woman's official movie page shared a short clip of Kristen Wiig playing the role of Cheetah. The caption for the video reads, "I want to be an apex predator." This is the same line that Kristen Wiig says in the snippet from Wonder Woman 1984 shared in the video.

In the video, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva runs down an alleyway while saying that she does not want to be like 'anyone'. Kristen Wiig, now as the Cheetah, adds that she wants to be an apex predator. The screen then turns to black and the Cheetah can be heard 'roaring' in the background.

Another short video shared by Wonder Woman 1984's Instagram page features Gal Gadot in a new Wonder Woman outfit. This video showcases Wonder Woman's new Golden Armor suit that will be featured prominently in Wonder Woman 1984. Below is the video that features Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman's new golden armour.

According to various reports, Wonder Woman 1984 will also be a part of the upcoming DC FanDome virtual convention. Many also believe that a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will be shared during the DC FanDome virtual convention. The convention will also reportedly feature a new trailer for the upcoming movie Dune. DC FanDome virtual convention will be held on August 22, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and reprises Gal Gadot in the titular role. Chris Pine will also make a return in his role as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig will feature as The Cheetah, while Robin Wright will be The Antiope. Popular actor Pedro Pascal will play the lead antagonist of the film, Max Lord.

