Wonder Woman: All You Should Know About The Sequel Of DC's Leading Lady

Wonder Woman, the 2017 Gal Gadot movie, was a super hit and was loved by fans. This DCEU film received a lot of critical appreciation too. While the other DCEU movies have been loved as well, Wonder Woman was the best because of its fantastic style of storytelling and the movie set up. Wonder Woman 2, or Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing on June 5, 2020. Here is all you should know about the upcoming superhero flick.

All about Wonder Woman 1984

It has reportedly been one a year since the principal photography of the film was done. A small clip from the movie was shown at San Diego Comic-Con. Although the video has not surfaced on the internet, a few members who attended the screening at SDCC had this to say about the clip.

In the clip, they say Wonder Woman is seen in a new outfit similar to that of the pictures shared on her Instagram. They also said that Chris Pine, who played the role of Steve Trevor in the first film, will be reprising his role in the second film too. He was seen in a few leaked set photos shooting alongside Gal Gadot. According to a leading online entertainment portal's description, the video showed in the meeting suggests that Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor are trying to enter the White House and that Wonder Woman is saving Steve from the gunfire. Well, only time can tell what the clip meant in context to the movie.

For a fact, we know that the movie is set in 1984 due to director Patty Jenkins spoiling some parts of the story. In this Cold War-era movie, we will be seeing Kristen Wiig in a role speculated to be of Cheetah, also known as Barbara Minerva. Cheetah will be the prime antagonist of the movie. Also joining the cast is Pedro Pascal who is rumoured to play Maxwell Lord, a mind-controlling mutant-like being. Pascal was seen in a still, speculated to be from the movie, wearing a blue suit. It is also speculated that Steve is dead but Max Lord is using his powers to manipulate Wonder Woman. The movie is highly anticipated by fans as it has widely been considered one of the best movies from the DC superhero franchise.

