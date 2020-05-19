'World War Z' Has Interesting Trivia That You Need To Check Out; Read Here

World War Z is a zombie apocalyptic film directed by Marc Foster. The movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. The story revolves around a former United Nations employee who must investigate a deadly virus. The movie was among the top films of 2013. Did you know that this is Brad Pitt's first zombie film? Read interesting trivia about World War Z below.

World War Z trivia

This movie is Brad Pitt's first zombie flick.

The Atarot Airport near Jerusalem has been shut down since the year 2001.

Peter Capaldi's character was a late addition to the script of the film

The scenes which are set in Freeport, Nova Scotia were actually filmed at Lulworth Cove in the UK.

During the helicopter crash scene, the buildings that are shown are the same as the ones in the movie Midnight Express’ (1978) Turkish prison. Both films are shot in Malta.

This is Peter Capaldi and Marc Forster's first film movie together. They also worked on Christopher Robin (2018).

Ed Harris and Bryan Cranston were originally selected for the roles in the film, but both opted out due to scheduling conflicts.

Brad Pitt personally chose Marc Forster to direct.

The production company was looking to cast around 2,000 local extras to play the citizens and the infected zombies for the shoot in Glasgow as the Philadelphia backdrop. At least 3,000 people made it to the casting call.

This is the second movie that Brad Pitt and David Morse have starred in together that revolves around the spread of a deadly virus that affects a large portion of the human race. The first was Twelve Monkeys.

Marc Forster described this movie as reminiscent of 1970s conspiracy thrillers like All the President's Men (1976). J. Michael Straczynski, however, he identified movie as an appropriate comparison to The Bourne Identity (2002)

This film features Peter Capaldi and John Gordon Sinclair together 30 years after they appeared in Local Hero (1983).

At the time of the release, this film was the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt's career.

Brad Pitt spoke regarding his involvement in the film. He said to an entertainment portal that the whole thing started because the actor wanted to make a film that his children could see before they turned 18. He also stated that his boys love the zombie genre.

Max Brooks stated that he thought the film had very little in common with his book, apart from the central storyline.

