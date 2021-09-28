World's First 'Jumanji - The Adventure' Theme Park To Open In Italy Next Year

Italy is all set to welcome cinephiles and all those who love thrill and adventure to the world’s first theme park ride based on the much-loved Jumanji franchise. The ride has been named ‘Jumanji — The Adventure’ and will be located at the Gardaland Resort in Italy. The ride based on the Sony Big Pictures franchise will be open to the public in 2022.

All set to open next year, ‘Jumanji — The Adventure’ promises to take guests on a journey of ‘pitfalls, surprises, and dangers through the wild jungle’. According to Entertainment Weekly, the executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management, Jeffrey Godsick credited the team at the Gardaland Resort and called them ‘creatives and storytellers’. He also mentioned that the ride will be an immersive experience and will ‘expand on the world created by the films’. The ride is meant to transport guests into the jungles of Jumanji and will also have new elements that were not present in the films.

The Jumanji franchise began way back in 1995 with Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst taking on the lead roles and giving the audience a top-notch film. After a long gap, the much-awaited film made a come back in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which saw Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan take on the lead roles. The stars reprised their roles again in the 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. The franchise also included the 2005 movie Zathura: A Space Adventure, which became a spin-off of the original.

Although the recent film has focused on the video game adaptation of the original board game, the very first film of the franchise focused on a man and his family, who found themselves trapped inside Jumanji. The much-awaited Jumanji ride will be open to guests in the first half of 2022, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The Gardaland Resort in Italy, where it will open, was established way back in 1975 and hosts several fun rides for guests. Some of the rides include a Kung Fu Panda themed roller coaster and also a special theatre experience using elements from Wonder Woman films.

