Worzel Gummidge To Make TV Return With Brand New Adaptation

Remember the days of VHS movies, cigarette candies, and viennetta ice cream? Besides these countless memories, there were good television shows that everyone remembers. There is good news for kids of the 90's era as their favorite show is coming back with a new avatar this Christmas. The BBC announced that Worzel Gummidge will return to television decades after the series concluded in 1989. The series will have two, hour-long shows and will ramp up the nostalgia, even more, this festive season.

The new scarecrow

Mackenzie Crook will star as Worzel Gummidge in the latest adaptation of the show as per reports in the British media. The first image of Mackenzie as Worzel Gummidge was released on June 7, 2019. As well as starring in the show, Crook also wrote and directed the episodes of the series. The show also stars Michael Palin, Steve Pemberton, and Harry Potter star Zoe Wanamaker.

In September 2019, BBC came out with a press release where it announced the further casting of the show. Francesca Mills, Tim Plester, Colin Michael Carmichael, Andrew James Spooner, Phil Hulford, Tom Meeten, Christopher-Robert Barlow, Kiran Shah, Charlie Mayhew, Lucy Montgomery, Gus Brown, Malik Ibheis, Ben Langley, Mariam Haque are some of the other members of the show.

The character is based out of a book by the English novelist Barbara Euphan Todd. The book first came out in 1936 and the character Worzel inspired many radio and television shows since then. Worzel is a character of a live scarecrow who can walk and talk and stands in a ten-acre field.

The first episode of the Worzel Gummidge will see two young strangers arrive in the village of Scatterbrook where they encounter the scarecrow in the ten-acre field. Their life turns upside down when they realize Gummidge, the scarecrow has come to life. When Gummidge comes to know that the two strangers are not fellow scarecrow but humans, he is more shocked than ever.

