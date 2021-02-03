'Writing with Fire': Indian documentary bags prominent awards at Sundance Film Festival

Documentary Writing with Fire, which chronicles the life of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, has been receiving rave reviews from people all across the globe. The film recently added a feather to the embellished cap after receiving an award in the World Cinema Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival 2021.

Writing with Fire bags awards



The festival that started on January 28 finally culminated on February 3 is organized by the Sundance Organisation which is a nonprofit one that discovers and supports independent artists and introduces audiences to their work. According to the official website of the film festival, this year the virtual award ceremony was hosted by actor-comic Patton Oswalt. The documentary which also marks the feature debut of directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh revolves around an ambitious group of Dalit women led by their chief reporter, Meera — as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant. Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, the group investigate the incompetence of the local police force.

🏆 Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary goes to WRITING WITH FIRE directed by Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/pypYE7V7cr — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) February 3, 2021

The film was produced by Thomas and Ghosh also won another award under the special category for change in the World Cinema Documentary. The documentary has premiered at various International festivals impressing fans through their journey.

Fire in the Mountains documentary is directed by debutant Ajitpal Singh. Apart from this, previously, Prashant Nair’s Umrika, Shonali Bose’s Margarita With A Straw, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, and Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox have received special recognition at the Sundance Film Festival. Other than the Indian documentary, another film to win accolades in the festival was CODA. The film won four prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category that includes the grand jury prize, the directing prize, the audience award, and a special jury prize for best ensemble.

