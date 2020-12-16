'Fire In The Mountains', 'Writing With Fire' Selected For Sundance Film Festival 2021

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh directed Writing With Fire and director Ajitpal Singh’s Fire in the Mountains emerged to be the only two Indian movies to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival 2021. The announcement was made by the organisers on Wednesday, December 16. While Fire In The Mountains will be showcased in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section, Writing With Fire is selected for the World Cinema Documentary Competition Section.

Ajitpal Singh’s Fire In The Mountains

Bankrolled by Jar Pictures, Fire In The Mountains is the only Indian film to be chosen in its category. Starring Vinamrata Rai in the lead role, the premise of the film chronicles the life of a mother who works hard to save money to build a road in a mountainous Himalayan village. The mother intends to take her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy. However, her husband believes that a shamanic ritual, known as Jagar will cure his son. Upon being selected by the Sundance Film Festival, the director said,

It’s been a difficult year for all of us and I am so glad that it’s ending on a positive note with hopes of vaccine for everyone and on a personal note, I am super thrilled that my first feature, Fire In The Mountains is making its World Premiere at the prestigious Sundance in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Sundance has been a dream since 2012 when my first script was selected for Sundance Mumbai Mantra Script lab and I experienced their love and warmth for independent artists. This dream would have remained a dream if my producer Ajay Rai had not shown faith in me.

Rinty Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh’s Writing The Fire

Writing With Fire has a journalistic edge to the story as it narrates how in a patriarchal society emerges a newspaper run by a fierce Dalit women. Redefining the restrictions imposed by the society, Chief Reporter Meera along with others break traditions by covering major issues within the confines of their homes. Armed with smartphones, all the women set news examples of what it means to be powerful.

The film festival is scheduled to be held from January 28 to February 3. Every year, it takes place in Utah, however, this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have opted for a virtual edition this year. The festival is presented by Sundance, a non-profit organisation created to support independent artists and showcase their work.

