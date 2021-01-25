51st International Film Festival Of India: Check Out Full List Of Winners

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa this month from January 16 to January 24, 2021. The nine-day film gala recently felicitated veteran actor Zeenat Aman and actor Ravi Kishan at the closing ceremony. The festival also honoured 28 prominent artists who passed away in 2020. This included actor Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Chadwick Boseman. IFFI winners included a Danish film named Into the Darkness. The film won the Golden Peacock Award at the 51st IFFI, while actors Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej were also awarded for their performance. Read on to see the complete winners list at the ceremony.

Danish World War II drama 'Into the Darkness' bags Golden Peacock Award at #IFFI51



The film by Anders Refnis is a gripping dive into the complex emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country pic.twitter.com/PLAvp8gN8D — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021

51st edition of IFFI winners

During the closing ceremony of the 51st IFFI film festival, the jury chairman, Pablo Cesar shared a video message praising the selection of movies submitted this year for various categories. He stated that the films selected and submitted for various categories this year represent many important aspects of life across different communities and countries. He heaped praises for those movies that reflected on individual freedoms, rights of children, empowerment of women, and memories of certain events, amongst many other things. Here is the list of winners that received various awards at the nine-day film festival conducted in Goa from January 16-24.

Golden Peacock Award: Into the Darkness

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Male: Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Female: Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry

Silver Peacock Award for Best Director: Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest

Best Debut Director Award: Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina

Special Mention Award: Kripal Kalita, Bridge

Special Jury Award: Kamin Kalev, February

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award: Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters

Indian Personality of the Year Award: Biswajit Chatterjee

The 51st edition of IFFI included 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including popular Hindi films like Saand Ki Aankh and Chhichhore. These films were screened under the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI. Check out the whole list of films selected for the feature and non-feature categories at the 51st IFFI awards.

Happy to announce the selection of 23 Feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Kx0acUZc3N — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 19, 2020

