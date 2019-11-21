Yoda Memes: The Mandalorain Is On Fire As Baby Yoda Takes Over Internet

Baby Yoda, the latest Star Wars character has captured the hearts and minds of the viewers in no time. Twitterati has come up with creative and adorable memes about the little character. The tiny guy has been trending on Twitter since a week from now, following his prominent role in the new Disney+ show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

According to reports, the little character that has been trending on Twitter is not the Yoda character from the main Star Wars series. There are speculations that Baby Yoda is rather just another member of the same species, whose name is not officially disclosed yet. However, little baby Yoda has already stolen the show as social media handles have nothing but a trail of some adorable memes about the character. Here are the best Baby Yoda memes that have been circulating over the internet, and fans just cannot stop drooling over them.

Funny Baby Yoda memes that have taken over the internet

In case any of yall are having a bad day here's baby Yoda for some emotional support.

Hope you feel better pic.twitter.com/ibhGhI40XM — (insert meme here) (@_Booyahkasha_) November 17, 2019

Baby yoda is easily my favourite meme atm pic.twitter.com/WxRJfMdSM2 — Ashley (@foxynooblet) November 20, 2019

I made a meme about how I feel about Baby Yoda #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/0X4KZzWr3S — Garret Glaviano (@GarretGlaviano) November 19, 2019

I’m enjoying this more than I should. pic.twitter.com/UaAB5l7khR — Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) November 18, 2019

Baby Yoda's jacket reminds me of something pic.twitter.com/qe7ONPxd7x — Angie "cornbread stuffing” Webster (@LibraryTech415) November 19, 2019

Pedro Pascal, best known for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, will be playing the role of the masked gunfighting Mandalorian in the show. Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, will be the voice actor for android IG-11. IG-11 is a droid of the same model as IG-88, a popular bounty hunter that is well-loved by fans of the Star Wars extended universe.

Epic Yoda meme pic.twitter.com/eMDQVNo8Jj — Abdullah Ažardgérd (@kaapobulmentula) November 19, 2019

Me reaching for more Baby Yoda memes pic.twitter.com/rw9lQQf0xn — Chelsea Frisbie (@ChelsFriz) November 19, 2019

