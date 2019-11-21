The Debate
‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ Meme Leaves People In Splits, See Best Versions Inside!

General News

The recent trend to pick up over the internet is the  'Gonna tell my kids' meme. Netizens are digging out random historical figures of movie stars to make it.

Written By Ria Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gonna

In this technology-driven time and space, it has become more than clear the power of the internet can be used to keep a run with the latest trends going. Time and again, the internet is flooded with memes that go on to become long-lasting trends after Netizens pick them over and produce various versions of them.

The recent trend to pick up over the internet is the 'Gonna tell my kids' meme. Internet users have been digging out random historical figures of movie stars and giving completely wrong names or attribute to them, suggesting that this is how they would tell it to their kids. The trend has picked up pace very swiftly and has taken social media by storm. Here are some of the better versions of the meme that were shared online:

Pictures of ex-Bollywood couples and famous TV actors to create the meme

Famous movies as memes

Clearly, the meme has created ripples of excitement amongst the netizens who have found countless opportunities to play around with the meme and make enjoyable content out of it. 

