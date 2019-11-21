‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ Meme Leaves People In Splits, See Best Versions Inside!

In this technology-driven time and space, it has become more than clear the power of the internet can be used to keep a run with the latest trends going. Time and again, the internet is flooded with memes that go on to become long-lasting trends after Netizens pick them over and produce various versions of them.

The recent trend to pick up over the internet is the 'Gonna tell my kids' meme. Internet users have been digging out random historical figures of movie stars and giving completely wrong names or attribute to them, suggesting that this is how they would tell it to their kids. The trend has picked up pace very swiftly and has taken social media by storm. Here are some of the better versions of the meme that were shared online:

gonna tell my kids this is elon musk pic.twitter.com/iqPwzJBZV3 — yeet loaf (@ChickenAlfonso) November 17, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is Ashton Kutcher pic.twitter.com/r0PmU1Bi7B — Jim Halpert (@JimHalpert__) November 19, 2019

Pictures of ex-Bollywood couples and famous TV actors to create the meme

Gonna tell my kids these two were Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/j6FVmzS4QD — Fat Uncle Flex (@grumpstarisborn) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Robert Frost pic.twitter.com/CZIrFdfdAd — Maniac (@Not_SmellyCat) November 19, 2019

Famous movies as memes

Gonna tell my kids this is the sound of music pic.twitter.com/J1anjMzLUs — M (@ryngoslin) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is fm hussain pic.twitter.com/vxSfsJHxvT — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 19, 2019

Im telling my kids I found him at Area 51 pic.twitter.com/v2OIIEqGnW — Aleena (@taxtherichh) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/jrTh7guamz — Aleena (@taxtherichh) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Hrithik Roshan pic.twitter.com/K5Mr7b3f34 — ThingsBrownPeopleDo (@BrownPeopleDo) November 20, 2019

Clearly, the meme has created ripples of excitement amongst the netizens who have found countless opportunities to play around with the meme and make enjoyable content out of it.

