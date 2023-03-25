'You' Renewed For Fifth And Final Season With New Showrunners

The hit thriller series You starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg will be returning for its fifth and final season. The last season of the popular Netflix show will see some changes in the showrunners with Justin W. Lo and Michael Foley taking over the role of Sera Gamble, who developed the series with Greg Berlanti for the first four seasons.

The news of the renewal of the show You came shortly after the fourth season's part 2 aired on the OTT platform. The fourth season followed Joe Goldberg under the pseudo-name Professor Jonathan Moore. The plot of the fourth season focused on Joe embracing his dark side as he realises that Rhys Montrose, played by Ed Speleers, is just a figment of his imagination caused by erotomania (the syndrome is characterised by the delusional idea, wherein an individual believes, that a person whom that individual considers to be of higher social and/or professional standing is in love with them).

While talking about the twists and turns in season 4 of You, Penn Badgley told British GQ, "It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero."

You season 5 to have new showrunners

Sera Gamble stepped back from the Netflix show You to focus on some other new projects and her part has been taken over by Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. While speaking about the same, Gamble said in a statement, "'I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix."

She further said that she felt honoured to work alongside the entire cast and crew of the show. She also felt lucky to have worked with Penn Badgley and was excited to support the team of You to bring Joe Goldberg's adventurous journey to its conclusion.

