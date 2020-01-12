Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together, Papped Hand-in-hand Amid Dating Rumours

Former One Direction sensation and singer Zayn Malik and American fashion model Gigi Hadid have rekindled their romance and are back together again. The duo was spotted by the paparazzi walking together with Gigi's hand in Zayn's and twinning in mint green outfits as they had been out to celebrate Zayn Malik's birthday. Both have often led their fans to speculate about their relationship status and it seems like they are together for now.

So Zayn and Gigi are back together... I'm soooooooo happy #ZiGi pic.twitter.com/KswiP0SQ4A — niallersforever❄💨☀💧 (@JustAGi75250356) January 12, 2020

Gigi fueled dating rumors at the end of December last year when she posted an Instagram story of herself cooking a recipe from Zayn's mother and tagged her in the post. The model has always had a soft spot for her on-again, off-again beau and their appearance together surely confirms their relationship. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have not officially posted any updates or photographs together on their social media confirming their reconciliation yet.

Video of Bella Hadid with Gigi and Zayn Malik in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZLfTfaEiBx — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) January 12, 2020

Zayn Malik, who was previously a member of the UK boy band One Direction, was first introduced to Gigi Hadid through mutual friends in 2015. However, their relationship ended in rough waters in March 2018 due to personal reasons, and they parted ways through Twitter. As per several reports, the stars wanted their own private space and decided they needed the time to breathe apart from each other. Multiple reports suggested that since their break-up, Gigi Hadid dated The Bachelorette fame star Tyler Cameron.

Zayn Malik dropped a new song titled Flames on November 15 last year. The new single had been released by the electronic music maestro R3HAB featuring Zayn Malik and Jungleboi. The former One Direction singer has been constantly sharing the snippets of his song and promoting it.

