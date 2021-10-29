Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Break Up After 2 Yrs Of Relationship; To Co-parent Daughter Khai

As Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the power couples among the celebrity artists, their break-up news took to the internet by storm.

The popular supermodel, Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik were recently in the news when the latter's mother-in-law claimed that he struck at her while Gigi was not at home.

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid breakup confirmed

According to the reports by People, it was revealed by multiple sources that Zayn-Gigi have gone separate ways and are not together anymore. The sources further revealed to the outlet that though they were not together at present, they were good parents and were co-parenting their daughter, Khai. It was further mentioned that Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid was quite protective of her daughter and wanted the best for her as well as for her granddaughter. Gigi Hadid's representatives further stated that she was solely focused on the best for her 13-month-old daughter, Khai and she has urged everyone to give her some privacy during this time.

Why did Zayn Gigi break up?

As per the reports by TMZ, Yolanda Hadid claimed that Zayn Malik struck her and she was considering filing a police report against him. In response to such serious allegations, Zayn Malik took to his Twitter handle and clarified his side of the story stating Yolanda Hadid entered their home while his partner was away several weeks ago. He further stated that this should've been a private matter and expressed sadness at how this news was leaked to the press.

The post read- “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press." Therefore, multiple outlets are stating that Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's breakup is allegedly due to Yolanda and Zayn's argument.

Gigi's sister Bella Hadid reacts

Amidst the Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid breakup news, Bella Hadid took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories that stated, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself." Take a look-

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Image: AP