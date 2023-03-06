Zendaya Looks Stylish In Animal Print Co-ords At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya arrived at the Paris Fashion Week in an animal print ensemble consisting of a black barlette, animal print mini skirt and a blazer on top, with leather collar. She styled her hair in bouncy curls and accentuated her look with make up. All eyes were on the Euphoria star as she opted for skimpy clothing in Paris winter.

Zendaya took the front row seats at the Louis Vuitton show in Musée d'Orsay. Designer Nicolas Ghesquière showcased his collection at the LV Fall 2023 show. Photos of the Spider-Man actress have been doing the rounds on social media. After making her red carpet return at the NCAAP Image Awards in February, Zendaya slayed once again with her look at the Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya & Pharrell at Louis Vuitton’s FW23 show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/naIHI12beC — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 6, 2023

zendaya attending the louis vuitton fw23 womenswear show as their new global ambassador pic.twitter.com/sZPkeWCWI1 — ❦ (@thesoftestaura) March 6, 2023

oh she is just THAT girl and she knows it she’s been having even more bad btch behavior with this bob! feeling herself as she should! pic.twitter.com/NaSWrRMMYh — khalia. | stream on the street🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) March 6, 2023

Inside the venue, Zendaya sat next to Emma Stone. Fans could not miss out on the fact that Spiderman's MJs sat together at the fashion show.

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week

Apart from Zendaya, Deepika Padukone was also one of the attendees at LV's show. The Bollywood actress opted for an all-black look consisting of a black leather jacket with lacy bottom, knee length boots and a black handbag.

After attending the Paris Fashion Week, Deepika will be headed to Los Angeles for the Oscars 2023 ceremony. She is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.