Zendaya Paid homage to India, Says Designer Rahul Mishra About Actress' Saree Look

Zendaya attended the NMACC gala with Tom Holland last week and looked ethereal in Rahul Mishra's custom-made ensemble. The Spider-Man actress wore a golden beaded top with a hand-embroidered skirt stitched by various artisans. Zendaya's outfit took more than 3,000 hours and the actress has been winning praise for her desi avatar.

Speaking with Vogue, Rahul Mishra said, "The hem of her skirt and the trail articulates a kind of jungle with tigers, squirrels, and flamingos in their natural habitat as they look up at the midnight sky." While speaking more about the embroidered skirt, Rahul said that it looked like the cosmos during the night. The outfit was from Mishra's Cosmos collection.

Reportedly, Law Roach, Zendaya's creative director, approached Mishra to get an outfit ready for her for the NMACC event. Rahul immediately came up with the design and made a sketch. He further took help from several artisans and employed them to get the garment ready before the big event.

Rahul Mishra told Vogue, "We created a saree gown that’s familiar to the way women dress here and also embodies her personal style." He further added, "She embraced it with utmost respect and warmth and, I believe, did complete justice to the Indian culture. I can see the Indian youth be both smitten by her and feel seen by her as she joined her hands at the camera wearing that outfit. I believe that Zendaya paid homage to India as a country, not only Indian fashion,” said Mishra.

Zendaya attending the NMACC

Zendaya attended the NMACC gala event in the heavily embellished blue saree gown by designer Rahul Mishra. She was later joined by Tom Holland at the event. The Spider-Man actress later posted her pictures from the event with a thank you note. She wrote, "I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again."

Other Hollywood celebrities who attended the NMACC gala were Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Emma Chamberlain, Penelope Cruz and Kat Graham.

