Zendaya Starrer Challengers To Open 80th Venice Film Festival, Director Shares Note  

Zendaya's upcoming film, titled Challengers, will be a part of this year's Venice Film Festival lineup. The announcement was made on the festival's official social media handles. The actress too took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and followers.

4 things you need to know

Zendaya's last theatrical release was Spider-Man: No Way Home, opposite partner Tom Holland. She also appeared in 2022 documentary Is That Black Enough For You?!?, as herself.

Zendaya has also collected accolades for her portrayal of Rue Bennet in high-school drama series Euphoria.

Challenger's director Luca Guadinago is best known for his 2017 coming-of-age romantic-drama, Call Me By Your Name starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

Separately, Zendaya has worked with Timothee Chalamet in 2021 science-fiction film Dune. They have once again paired up for Dune: Part Two.

Challengers to be screened at the Venice Film Festival

The official Instagram handle for the Venice Film Festival shared the news of Challengers being selected as part of this year's lineup. Sharing a still of Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor from the film, the post informed that the Guadinago directorial will be feature in the 'Out of Competition' lineup for the 80th Venice Film Festival. The announcement further shared that the screening will take place on Wednesday, August 30.

(Luca Guadinago's Challengers will be a part of the Venice Film Festival lineup | Image: @la_Binennale/Twitter)

The official announcement also carried a few words from the director, Luca Guadinago about why Challengers makes for a unique watch. Guadinago described the film as "a modern bold story of youthful energy, love and power." He has further emphasised how for him, directing the film, has been "a dream come true."

Zendaya returns to Venice

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to share the announcement with her fans and followers. Subsequently, the actress shared that she will be returning to the Italian city soon, this time to attend the film festival premiere of Challengers. Zendaya had marked her presence in Venice earlier this year as one of the global brand ambassadors of high jewellery brand Bvlgari.