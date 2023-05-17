Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, BLACKPINK Lisa In Attendance At Bvlgari Event

Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were recently spotted in Venice. The trio were there in a professional capacity to attend an event hosted by the Greek-Italian luxury fashion house Bvlagri. BLACKPINK Lisa also attended the event and was photographed separately.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in 'gulab'



Priyanka Chopra had earlier in the day hinted at her choice of colour for tonights Bulgari event. The actress had posted a close-up shot of her put to her Instagram stories. She captioned it "colour me..... GULAB" followed by a rose emoji. Priyanka also tagged the official Instagram handle for Bulgari.



Priyanka later arrived at the event dressed in the same shade - gulab, from head to toe. The Citadel actress sported an off-the-shoulder full-sleeved blouse paired with a half saree. The pleats, with a hint of neon pink peaking through, carried a statement brooch fastened at the waist. Priyanka confidently strolled in carrying the pallu which also doubled as a train, in her palm. In honour of Bvlgari, she accessorised her look with a multi-gemstone studded choker.

Zendaya's serpentine look



Zendaya's choice of outfit for the event was a raven black satin with an off-the-shoulders draped bust line. She added some old-Hollywood glam to her look with a wet softly-coiffed bun. In honour of Bvlgari, Zendaya wore a statement serpentine choker which grabbed eyeballs as the cincher in the look.

BLACKPINK Lisa's elegant arrival



BLACKPINK Lisa's arrival at the event had been announced earlier which left fans awaiting the K-pop idols arrival. A video of her entering the event, Footage of the singer entering the venue had been doing the rounds of the internet. She can be seen being surrounded by fans as she makes her way in surrounded by security.

Lisa arriving at Bulgari event in Venice.



pic.twitter.com/9E9s9mgowK — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 16, 2023



BLACKPINK Lisa's gown, also an off-the-shoulders black satin number, features a much more structured bust line with a massive statement bow at the back. In honour of Bvlgari the K-pop idol wore an elegant scallop-edged neckpiece. Incidentally, BLACKPINK Lisa also donned a serpentine bracelet.

Lisa at Bulgari event in Venice. pic.twitter.com/mtsMeGyaKy — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 16, 2023

Anne Hathaway goes glam in gold



Anne Hathaway was also spotted the event. The actress was spotted in a slitted svelte ombre gown in lime gold fading in to silver. Anne styled the look with slick wet hair. in honour of Bvlgri, Anne wore a braided neckpiece featuring multi-sized ruby pendants.