Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Dance To Beyonce's Song At Assistant's Birthday Bash | WATCH

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet continue to capture hearts with their friendship goals. The co-stars of Dune 2 recently displayed their epic dance moves at Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling’s Freaknik-themed birthday party. Videos of the stars' energetic dance move to Beyoncé's Before I Let Go have been going viral, amplifying the buzz on social media.

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet dance at 'Darnell's Freaknik '23

Zendaya seen dancing at Darnell's birthday party! pic.twitter.com/G9KaJAwTkK June 5, 2023

Video shared on various platforms showed Zendaya, dressed casually in a white cropped tank and baggy blue jeans, enthusiastically line dancing to Beyoncé's rendition of Before I Let Go. Chalamet, on the other hand, sported a retro Lakers jersey paired with kiwi-green basketball shorts, Batman socks, and multicolored Nikes. He confidently took center stage in a dance circle, showcasing his impressive moves.

Video of Timothée Chalamet at Darnell Appling’s birthday party recently pic.twitter.com/8vXEIjhzAR — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) June 5, 2023

Both stars briefly donned custom shirts for the occasion, with one fan account capturing the moment where the shirts read, "Darnell's Freaknik '23." The images quickly circulated online, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. Zendaya and Chalamet's close bond is no secret, as they have often expressed their admiration for each other. Zendaya has previously described their friendship as one that will last a lifetime, with Chalamet agreeing that she has become like a sister to him.

All about Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's friendship and fashion journey

(Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at Dune Premiere event | Image: AP)

During the promotion of the first installment of the Dune franchise, the pair spoke to ET about their friendship and fashion sense. They revealed their enthusiasm for the press tour and their collaboration on choosing stylish looks. Chalamet expressed his admiration for Zendaya's fashion expertise, acknowledging her years of experience in the industry.

Apart from their impeccable style, Zendaya and Chalamet also bonded on the set of Dune and enjoyed spending time with Appling. Chalamet expressed gratitude for Zendaya's presence, mentioning how they connected as individuals from the same generation. He highlighted the fun they had together off set while maintaining professionalism on set.