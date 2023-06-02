Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Snapped Together For The First Time Amid Dating Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a day date together. The couple was seen walking side-by-side outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence, both dressed casually in tie-dye shirts. The sighting comes amidst rumours of their blossoming romance, which began shortly after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott.

According to an exclusive source speaking to Us Weekly, the couple is making the most of their time together as Chalamet is set to film Bob Dylan's biopic in New York this summer. However, the source denied rumours that they have already moved in together. The insider describes Chalamet as a gentleman who treats Jenner with respect and makes her laugh. They also note that despite coming from different backgrounds, the couple shares great chemistry.

Another source revealed last month that the duo is casually dating and not rushing into a serious commitment. Their busy schedules often keep them apart for extended periods, but they remain in communication and are open to seeing where their relationship leads.

Timothée Chalamet opens up about the challenges of being in the public eye

Neither Jenner not Chalamet has publicly addressed their relationship. The Little Women actor has a history of keeping his love life private. In a past interview with GQ, Chalamet spoke about the challenges of being in the public eye and the misconceptions surrounding his relationships.

While fans eagerly await further details, these recent sightings confirm that Jenner and Chalamet are spending quality time together and enjoying each other’s company. Their casual and comfortable appearance suggests that the couple is taking things at their own pace and building a solid foundation for their relationship.

As the romance continues to develop, fans will undoubtedly be curious to see how Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet navigate their busy schedules and maintain their connection. Until then, the pair seems content to keep their romance private, and enjoy each other’s company whenever possible.