Zendaya-Tom Holland Turn Usher Concert Into Date Night, Couple Dances To His Hit Songs

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya recently attended Usher’s concert in Los Angeles. The actress-singer shared a video from the time on her Instagram stories. In the clip, Zendaya could be seen jamming to Usher’s hit song Confessions. Standing beside her in a green hoodie was her beau Tom Holland. The Euphoria star was dressed in a sleeveless white dress, and completed her look with hoop earrings and a pair of glasses.

In the caption, Zendaya wrote, “Childhood dream come true, going to an @usher concert. When I tell you we barely had a voice at the end of this. Usher also gave the couple a special shout out from the stage." Tomdaya fans loved how the couple turned the Usher concert into a date night. See the videos here.

Zendaya shares a video from the Usher concert last night in Las Vegas, “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this… Childhood dream came true.” pic.twitter.com/MrJBNu4HQ6 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 27, 2023

Usher shouts out Zendaya & Tom Holland at his concert in Las Vegas last night. pic.twitter.com/xWKcVkXlrh — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 27, 2023

tom and zendaya being the cutest ever 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/3kJX5nbklz — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) April 27, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya's India visit

Recently, Tom Holland and Zendaya were in Mumbai to attend the NMACC gala. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress shared her pictures clad in a blue sequin saree from the event. In the caption, she wrote, “I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others. The filming of Euphoria Season 3 has begun and it will release sometime next year. Tom, on the other hand, has a number of films in his kitty including, the untitled Fred Astaire Biopic, Beneath a Scarlet Sky and The Crowded Room. He is also expected to return as Spider-Man in the upcoming Avengers 4. He will be seen in The Crowded Room series next.