Zendaya-Tom Holland Turn Usher Concert Into Date Night, Couple Dances To His Hit Songs

In a viral clip, Zendaya could be seen jamming to Usher’s hit song Confessions. Standing besides her, in a green hoodie, was her beau Tom Holland.

Hollywood News
 
Written By
Anjali Negi
Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya recently attended Usher’s concert in Los Angeles. The actress-singer shared a video from the time on her Instagram stories. In the clip, Zendaya could be seen jamming to Usher’s hit song Confessions. Standing beside her in a green hoodie was her beau Tom Holland. The Euphoria star was dressed in a sleeveless white dress, and completed her look with hoop earrings and a pair of glasses. 

In the caption, Zendaya wrote, “Childhood dream come true, going to an @usher concert. When I tell you we barely had a voice at the end of this. Usher also gave the couple a special shout out from the stage." Tomdaya fans loved how the couple turned the Usher concert into a date night. See the videos here. 

Tom Holland and Zendaya's India visit 

Recently, Tom Holland and Zendaya were in Mumbai to attend the NMACC gala. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress shared her pictures clad in a blue sequin saree from the event. In the caption, she wrote, “I had the most extraordinary night celebrating @nmacc.india Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to @rahulmishra_7 for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for @luxurylaw and I to wear your work yet again.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others. The filming of Euphoria Season 3 has begun and it will release sometime next year. Tom, on the other hand, has a number of films in his kitty including, the untitled Fred Astaire Biopic, Beneath a Scarlet Sky and The Crowded Room. He is also expected to return as Spider-Man in the upcoming Avengers 4. He will be seen in The Crowded Room series next.

