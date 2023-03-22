Zendaya Wears Ring With Rumoured Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials Engraved On It

Days, after Zendaya was snapped with her rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland and his parents, a new video of the actress has surfaced on social media. In the video, she flaunted her freshly painted light pink nails. But what grabbed everyone's attention was her ring adorned with Tom's initials.

It seems like the Euphoria actress gave a nod to her relationship with the Spider-Man: Homecoming star. Recently, her manicurist posted a photo showing Zendaya's new manicure. In the video, she sported a gold ring with Tom's initials 'TH' engraved on it in a cursive front.

Take a look at the video:

The actress has been wearing the ring for some time now. She is often spotted with the gold signet.

The rumoured couple's fans expressed their happiness upon seeing Zendaya's love for Tom. A fan wrote, "Omg, they're definitely getting married." While one user penned, "Damn, they are really something. I love how they are so open about their love for each other," "They are too cute," commented another one.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland's rumoured relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the sets of the 2017's film Spider-Man: Homecoming." Their dating rumours began in 2021 after they were snapped while kissing in a car. Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted doing grocery shopping during their visit to Tom's hometown in the UK. In the viral photo, they could be seen holding each other's hands amidst their shopping run.

However, they have not confirmed their relationship yet. The actor has previously spoken about how both Zendaya and he likes to keep things private. In a 2021 media interaction, Tom said that he has been "really adamant to keep his private life private as he already shares so much with the world."