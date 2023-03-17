Zendaya And Tom Holland Spotted Together In A Casual Family Outing

Zendaya on Wednesday, March 15, was photographed with her rumored boyfriend, Tom Holland’s parents - Nikki and Dominic Holland. The couple kept it casual for the family outing as they hit the park to walk their dogs. The surfaced photo serves as proof that not only are the actors dating but also that Zendaya already is close to the Holland family.

In the photo, the Euphoria actress was seen in a casual, grey outfit which she layered with a blue, puffed jacket and simple, black boots. Tom also donned a casual outfit. He wore an orange shirt with a brown jacket. He paired his look with jeans and a white beanie.

The couple along with Tom’s parents were all smiles in the photograph. Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland also sported a casual look for the family date to the park. They wore simple jeans and layered their outfits with puff jackets.

This is not the first time the actors have been snapped together. Another picture of the couple went viral on 16 March. In the photo, the couple is seen going for a grocery run. The Emmy award winner, Zendaya and Spiderman: Homecoming star, Tom were captured amidst their shopping run holding hands.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Relationship

Though the couple was snapped together, they have been extremely private about their dating life. The actors are rarely spotted together at big functions or other public events. They have previously spoken about how they like to keep their private life out of the public eye.

In a 2021 interview, Tom Holland mentioned “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."