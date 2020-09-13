Zombie Movies And Shows That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Zombie movies have undergone a tremendous transformation over the years. Zombies have gotten faster, better, and stronger on screen. There have been several iconic zombie movies and shows over the years. Here are some of the most memorable ones that you must check out:

28 Days Later (2002)

Released in 2002, 28 days later is a post-apocalyptic horror flick directed by Danny Boyle. The film features Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Megan Burns, Christopher Eccleston, and Brendan Gleeson in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a societal collapse after a highly contagious virus has infected the population of the town. It's about 4 survivors who are trying to bring their lives together after the apocalypse while evading the virus. The film was critically acclaimed and the actors were appreciated for their performances. A sequel of the film was made called 28 weeks later. The 28 days later IMDb ratings are 7.6 out of 10.

Source: Still from 28 days later

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dawn of the Dead is an action-horror flick directed by Zack Snyder. The film is a remake of the 1978 flick, Dawn of the Dead. The film stars Sarah Polley, Jake Weber, Ving Rhames, and Mekhi Phifer in the lead roles. The film is about 5 people, a nurse, a young married couple, a policeman, a salesman, and other survivors that survive a plague that's spread worldwide. It produces aggressive and flesh-eating zombies. These people take refuge in a shopping mall.

Source: Still from Dawn of the Dead

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a horror comedy film directed by Edgar Wright. The film stars Simon Pegg as Shaun and his friend Ed, played by Nick Frost. Actors like Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran, Bill Nighy, and Penelope Wilton play supporting roles. The film is about a hapless electronics store employee, Shaun who spends most of his time at a local pub with his roomie ed. His not so happening life is affected by a Zombie apocalypse. Shaun of the Dead is considered to be one of the funniest Zombie movies.

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland is yet another post-apocalyptic comedy film directed by Ruben Fleischer. Zombieland cast includes Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin that survive the zombie apocalypse. The story is about a geek boy who meets three strangers while making their way through the zombie apocalypse and they take an extended road trip to find a place without zombies. The film did commercially well at the box-office. The Zombieland cast was critically acclaimed for their performances in the movie.

Source: Still from Zombieland

Also Read | Here Is How To Watch Harry Potter Movies In Order For The Right Wizarding World Experience

The Walking Dead (2010-present)

The Walking Dead is one of the most popular zombie shows. It is a post-apocalyptic horror series based on a comic book series by Robert Kirkman. The show began in 2010 and is still running. The Walking Dead is broadcasted on AMC in the United States and is streaming on Netflix. The Walking Dead has a huge cast. The plot revolves around Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes who wakes up from a coma and finds out that the world has been destroyed by the Zombies and he must lead help a group of survivors to stay alive.

Source: Still from The Walking Dead

Ash Vs. Evil Dead (2015)

Another add up to zombie shows is Ash Vs. Evil Dead. It is a comedy horror series developed by Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, and Tom Spezialy. Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Jill Marie, and Jones Lucy Lawless. The show is set in the Evil Dead universe. The lead character Ash has been avoiding her responsibilities and terrors of the Evil Dead for 30 years until there is another plague that threatens to destroy the earth and she is the only hope.

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan is a South Korean action horror flick directed by Yeon Sang-ho. It stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok in pivotal roles. The film is set in a train wherein a zombie apocalypse takes place in the country and the passengers are worried about their safety.

Also Read | Scariest Horror Films Of Black-and-white Era To Watch If You Love Spooky Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.