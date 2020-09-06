Here Is How To Watch Harry Potter Movies In Order For The Right Wizarding World Experience

Harry Potter film series is among the most popular franchises around the globe. Till now, there are eight films in the series along with a few more additions completing the Wizarding World franchise. Fans of the wizarding world might get confused sometimes on how to watch the franchise films in order. The confusion will be resolved now as below are the Wizarding World films listed in order, to enjoy the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter movies in order

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Even though Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released years after the last Harry Potter movie, it takes place before them. The movie is set in the 1920s New York, decades before Harry was born. Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, is the lead of the movie. Along with the basic wizarding setting, what makes the movie different is it does not simply have wizards and muggles, but also some other creatures.

Released in 2016, it is directed by David Yates. The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Colin Farrell, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo and others. It garnered many praises from the audiences and won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, becoming the first Wizarding World film to win an Oscar.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The sequel film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set in 1927, a year following the first part. The movie has a very popular and familiar name from the Harry Potter movies, Albus Dumbledore. The young powerful wizard is played by Jude Law, while the older headmaster version is portrayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. Evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who plans to have all pure-blood wizards rule over non-magical beings, is essayed by Johnny Depp.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also introduces Nagini who eventually becomes the infamous companion of Lord Voldemort. The movie has several connections that decades later leads to the event of the Harry Potter film series. The film earned mostly positive responses from the audiences. A third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is under development and will also take place ahead of the Harry Potter movies.

Besides the Fantastic Beasts series, other Harry Potter movies can be viewed in the order of their release. Currently having eight instalments, a new part is also said to be making its way in the franchise. However, there is no news about its development. Check out the Harry Potter movies order and the year there are said to be set in, taking place after the events of Fantastic Beasts.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (takes place in 1991-92)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (takes place in 1992-93)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (takes place in 1992-94)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (takes place in 1994-95)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (takes place in 1995-96)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (takes place in 1996-97)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (takes place in 1997-98)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (takes place in 1997-98)

