Ahead of its Friday release, a special screening of 72 Hoorain was organised in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on July 4. The National Award winning film has been in news over its subject matter, which the makers have claimed centers on "the consequences of violent extremism". After the screening, actor Pavan Malhotra, who is one of the lead actors in the movie, talked about how he was cast in the role.

Pavan Malhotra said that 72 Hoorain came to him after many actors turned it down.

In the film's trailer, it appeared like the actor plays the role of a suicide bomber.

The movie premiered at IFFI in 2019 and received a National Award two years later.

This movie gives a message: Pavan Malhotra

Pavan Malhotra is playing the lead role in 72 Hoorain opposite Aamir Bashir. The film's trailer shows an intense flare to the character. Pavan said that he related with the film's story and took it up after many other actors turned it down. Contrary to the belief, Malhotra said that the movie is not demeaning any religion with the narrative.

"I am satisfied with the acting. Before me several actors denied this movie but I believe in this reality and the truth in it. It's not fiction but the reality of the world, and I think I have done justice to my character. People will watch it and then give us their review. We have left the stage open for suggestions and why a controversy is happening we don't know yet," The Jab We Met actor told Republic Media.

(72 Hoorain stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir bashir | Image: Twitter)

He continued, "The movie is yet to land in theatres. We have not demeaned any religion nor have we spoken ill. This movie gives a message that don't prey upon the innocent. I don't want to go into the details of Kuran and Hadis, but we have heard it and the maulanas and the preacher of religion forces you to believe in the concept of Jannat and Hoorain."

72 Hoorain will be screened in other institutes: Pavan Malhotra

On July 4, 72 Hoorain was screened at JNU, a central university. Slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev marked the beginning of the event. Along with the students, Pavan Malhotra also sloganeered Jai Hind. After the screening, he said more such screenings of the film will be organised.

"Why can't we choose JNU? What's wrong with the screening in JNU? Has there been no screenings in JNU in the past? We are screening it in all educational institutions. We have started it with JNU. The energy and the motivation we received from the students is overwhelming and it makes us believe in the subject," he said.