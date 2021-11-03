Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Titled 'Peddanna' In Telugu: Find All Details Here

Legendary actor Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is the most anticipated film of Tamil cinema. After facing several delays, the makers are bringing the film to the audience on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021. While Annaatthe is in Tamil, the film is titled Peddanna in Telugu. Here are all details about the film.

A few weeks ago, the makers of Annaatthe announced its Telugu version titled Peddanna. Along with the announcement, the makers also treated its Telugu speaking audience with a new motion poster. The makers have kept Peddanna release date the same as Annaatthe. The makers of Peddana have promised some ace action sequences and complete family entertainment for viewers this Diwali.

Annaatthe's trailer

Last week, Annaatthe makers unveiled the film's most awaited trailer. The trailer introduces ed Rajinikanth's fierce avatar. Rajinikanth as Kaalaiyan is a village president, who is devoted to his village folks and family, especially to his sister. He leads a simple and peaceful life with his partner and sister in the village. But, the entry of a villain, who threatens them disrupts their peaceful existence. A series of action sequences and drama follows as Kaalaiyan seeks revenge.

Rajinikanth last starred in the 2020 film Darbar, helmed by AR Murugados. The actor is now set to enthral his fans on the big screen with Annaatthe. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is being helmed by Siruthai Siva, while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it.

Ahead of the film's release, Annaatthe is also set to hit theatre screens overseas. Taking to their official Twitter handle, production company Sun Pictures announced Annaatthe is the first Tamil film to release on most number screens overseas. Sharing the list of countries and theatre screens, the company wrote, "Annaatthe gets the biggest overseas release for a Tamil movie! 1100+ theatres & counting!" Annaatthe will be released on 572 screens in the USA, 135 in Europe, 110 in Malaysia, 83 in UAE and 70 in Australia. Other countries releasing Annaatthe include Sri Lanka, UK, Singapore, Canada and New Zealand. The film is expected to be one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema.

