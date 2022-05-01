'CBI 5: The Brain' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Mammootty's 'brilliant' Performance

Mammootty's much-awaited film CBI 5 - The Brain became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens on May 1, 2022, and was hailed by viewers. The fifth instalment of the investigation thriller franchise saw the star stepping into the fierce avatar of Sethurama Iyer, alongisde Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar and others. Several viewers headed to Twitter to pen down their thoughts after they enjoyed CBI 5 - The Brain on the big screen.

CBI 5 - The Brain Twitter review

Several audience members who rushed to theatres to watch the K. Madhu directorial CBI 5 - The Brain as it hit the big screen on May 1, 2022, took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Several fans hailed the 'thrilling climax' of the move and called Mammootty's performance as Sethurama Iyer 'awesome'. Some Twitter users also hailed SN Swamy, who scripted the film and called him the 'real brain' of the hit franchise. They praised the 'well adapted' screenplay and that it was 'worth watching'. They also appreciated the twists and turns in the plot of the film and mentioned it 'did not dissapoint'.

#CBI5TheBrain: Super first half followed by excellent second half & thrilling climax. Very well written script by #SNSwamy who the real brain of #CBISeries. He proved again. Awesome performance. Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer 🔥especially climax portions 😍Jagathy as vikram 😎 — ‏ً (@lipocalin) May 1, 2022

#CBI5TheBrain Review



I was very skeptical regarding #CBI5 as the last part #NerariyanCBI came in 2005 but#SNSwamy proved me wrong, his screenplay is well adapted with time and he delivers a successful film



Second Half is So Good🤯#CBI5Review #CBI5TheBrainReview #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/3pxhf1M6bG — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) May 1, 2022

#CBI5TheBrain 😲👌

Not expected this much from director 🤞🙂

Good One 🔥😍



WORTH WATCHING 💯#Mammootty — Derik Abraham 😍 (@Rajasek59729350) May 1, 2022

watched with least expectation, did not dissapoint. this one is class. ❤️👏🎬 twists 👌really enjoyed#Mammootty’s screen presence. #CBI5TheBrain 8/10 🎬 #Good — Faris Rezwan🇦🇪➐ (@farisrezwan) May 1, 2022

Several fans also compared CBI 5 - The Brain to the first film from the CIB franchise, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, which was released in 1988, and mentioned that Mammootty's acting is still on that level as it was so many years ago. They mentioned they had goosebumps watching the actor take on his iconic role on the big screen. Fans also called the CBI franchise the 'most successful' as they hailed the movie online. Calling it 'brilliant', a viewer also rated it 4 on 5 as they wrote, "Another Successful Thriller in CBI Series"

The mannerisms done by @mammukka in 1988 Is still on that level in the year 2022. The only one actor who can bring the old characters in same level #Mammootty the name is only there. That walk style everthing is pure Goosebumps 💥💥#CBI5TheBrain — Suhail Ali (@suhailbackup100) May 1, 2022

Image: Twitter/@mammukka