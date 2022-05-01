Last Updated:

'CBI 5: The Brain' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Mammootty's 'brilliant' Performance

Mammootty's much-awaited film 'CBI 5 - The Brain' became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens on May 1, 2022, and was hailed by viewers.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
CBI 5 - The Brain

Image: Twitter/@mammukka


Mammootty's much-awaited film CBI 5 - The Brain became the talk of the town as soon as it hit the big screens on May 1, 2022, and was hailed by viewers. The fifth instalment of the investigation thriller franchise saw the star stepping into the fierce avatar of Sethurama Iyer, alongisde Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar and others. Several viewers headed to Twitter to pen down their thoughts after they enjoyed CBI 5 - The Brain on the big screen.

CBI 5 - The Brain Twitter review

Several audience members who rushed to theatres to watch the K. Madhu directorial CBI 5 - The Brain as it hit the big screen on May 1, 2022, took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Several fans hailed the 'thrilling climax' of the move and called Mammootty's performance as Sethurama Iyer 'awesome'. Some Twitter users also hailed SN Swamy, who scripted the film and called him the 'real brain' of the hit franchise. They praised the 'well adapted' screenplay and that it was 'worth watching'. They also appreciated the twists and turns in the plot of the film and mentioned it 'did not dissapoint'.

Several fans also compared CBI 5 - The Brain to the first film from the CIB franchise, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, which was released in 1988, and mentioned that Mammootty's acting is still on that level as it was so many years ago. They mentioned they had goosebumps watching the actor take on his iconic role on the big screen. Fans also called the CBI franchise the 'most successful' as they hailed the movie online. Calling it 'brilliant', a viewer also rated it 4 on 5 as they wrote, "Another Successful Thriller in CBI Series"

READ | 'Agent': Mammootty & Akhil Akkineni-starrer spy thriller gets August 2022 release date

Image: Twitter/@mammukka

READ | Mammootty starrer 'CBI 5' not likely to resume production soon, says writer SN Swamy
READ | Mammootty shares update on 'CBI 5' title with teaser poster; fans can't contain excitement
READ | Mammootty starrer 'CBI 5' teaser out; fans speculate 'something good is on the way'
READ | 'CBI 5': Mammootty-starrer investigation thriller gets theatrical release date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: CBI 5 - The Brain, Mammootty, Sethurama Iyer
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND