'Eternals' Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say On Latest Marvel Venture

As 'Eternals' released in theatres, netizens on Twitter shared mixed reviews. Read to know what Twitterati had to say about the latest Marvel venture.

Diwali is turning out to be a box office bonanza for cinema lovers. There's a flood of movies at the ticket windows on the festive occasion. While there is Sooryavanshi for Bollywood fans, Annaatthe is entertaining regional movie lovers, Hollywood movie lovers have something to look forward to in Eternals

While some shared their take on the movie after watching it at the preview shows in the USA, reviews were also poured by those who caught the shows early in the morning, including in India. There is no unanimous verdict for the Marvel superhero venture. As per the initial reviews, the movie is being lapped up by one section but has not pleased the others.

Eternals opens to mixed reviews

Many netizens took to Twitter to praise Eternals. Some of the phrases used to describe it were 'magnificent', 'most darkest beautiful and emotional Marvel movies', 'meditative, character driven, uniquely tragic', ambitious and a 'grand movie narrative brilliance.' Fans also praised the 'stunning' visuals and the cinematography.  

READ | 'Eternals' features track composed and produced by BTS' Jimin; Chloé Zhao reveals why

The direction from Chloe Zao too received praises for elevating the 'Marvel blockbuster brilliance', the action sequences were called 'great' and there was a mention for the 'beautiful' characters. One even went to call it his 'best' in the MCU. One called it 'cinema.' Take a look at some of the comments.

READ | 'Eternals' to not release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman; Here's why

Among the drawbacks fans felt in the movie, was the lack of depth of the characters. One user called it 'slow burn drama' and that it was 'not a Marvel film', for the occasional action scenes. Another wrote that the characters had potential was not utilised and that 30% of the movie being cut off would have made no difference.

READ | Who is Kit Harington in 'Eternals'? All we know about Harington's Marvel role

One wondered where the good reviews were coming, and called it a 'bad' film. The user added that it was 'flat', 'anti-climatic' and everyone in theatres was 'disappointed.' A Twitter user stated that it was not bad per se, but 'underwhelming'. 

READ | Eternals Post-Credit Scene Explained: Harry Styles & Kit Harrington's MCU Future Teased


Eternals traces the reunion of ten Eternals, who have to come together to take an evil force, to protect the Earth. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, among others and releases on Friday across the world.
 

