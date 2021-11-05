'Eternals' Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say On Latest Marvel Venture

Diwali is turning out to be a box office bonanza for cinema lovers. There's a flood of movies at the ticket windows on the festive occasion. While there is Sooryavanshi for Bollywood fans, Annaatthe is entertaining regional movie lovers, Hollywood movie lovers have something to look forward to in Eternals.

While some shared their take on the movie after watching it at the preview shows in the USA, reviews were also poured by those who caught the shows early in the morning, including in India. There is no unanimous verdict for the Marvel superhero venture. As per the initial reviews, the movie is being lapped up by one section but has not pleased the others.

Eternals opens to mixed reviews

Many netizens took to Twitter to praise Eternals. Some of the phrases used to describe it were 'magnificent', 'most darkest beautiful and emotional Marvel movies', 'meditative, character driven, uniquely tragic', ambitious and a 'grand movie narrative brilliance.' Fans also praised the 'stunning' visuals and the cinematography.

The direction from Chloe Zao too received praises for elevating the 'Marvel blockbuster brilliance', the action sequences were called 'great' and there was a mention for the 'beautiful' characters. One even went to call it his 'best' in the MCU. One called it 'cinema.' Take a look at some of the comments.

Y’all critics are smoking crack…….#Eternals is one of the most darkest beautiful and emotional Marvel movies of all time. The visuals are stunning and the cinematography is one of the best you’ll ever see. Chloe Zhao did a marvelous job!!!!



Top tier Marvel for me!! pic.twitter.com/5cxum1qa2b — EternalsTalks (@EternalsTalkss) November 5, 2021

ETERNALS was magnificent, i absolutely loved it #eternalsth pic.twitter.com/AGRLyjPDAN — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 5, 2021

Yeah, I loved this. Epic, genuinely emotional, meditative, character driven, uniquely tragic. Deviants subplot needed a bit more. But Zhao joins Snyder and Donner as one of the few filmmakers to fully embrace the idea of superheroes as myths. One of the MCU’s best. #Eternals https://t.co/cWNATIl4JN — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 5, 2021

#Eternals is an ambitious and grand movie jam-packed with moments of visual and narrative brilliance!



Chloé Zhao successfully elevates the Marvel blockbuster formula to deliver an incredible and emotional story complimented with amazing visuals and score! pic.twitter.com/d54qrXChJm — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) November 5, 2021

#eternals IT WAS SO GOOD. STILL PROCESSING EVERYTHING. The action sequences and the plot are great!! It’s literally a bunch of sexy people just being sexy together …. I’m obsessed @kumailn @BarryKeoghan @gemma_chan @_richardmadden @LaurenRidloff @salmahayek — Anayle Zamora (@anaylezamora) November 5, 2021

Eternals is a fantastic movie not a masterpiece but if you love a great storytelling movie then you’re in for a treat — Michael (@oddmikee) November 5, 2021

Bruh Eternals was cinema. The emotion, the visuals, the characters I liked it very much. Never trusting Rotten Tomatoes again after this. pic.twitter.com/DXjHBgqaCh — Mason 🍣 (@TheMasonSushi) November 5, 2021

Among the drawbacks fans felt in the movie, was the lack of depth of the characters. One user called it 'slow burn drama' and that it was 'not a Marvel film', for the occasional action scenes. Another wrote that the characters had potential was not utilised and that 30% of the movie being cut off would have made no difference.

One wondered where the good reviews were coming, and called it a 'bad' film. The user added that it was 'flat', 'anti-climatic' and everyone in theatres was 'disappointed.' A Twitter user stated that it was not bad per se, but 'underwhelming'.

#Eternals was a strange movie

An Academy Award winning director does a character driven piece under the Marvel banner.

Issue is, the characters had no depth or development and this felt like a slow-burn drama with occasional action scenes (not a Marvel film) — Robert California STAN Account (@DGentleman9288) November 5, 2021

The biggest shame about eternals is that it is by far the most inclusive cast, but it is the most drawn out movie of the mcu. The characters had so much potential but the story line drags on to the point that 30% of it could have been cut out and it would be the same movie. — storiesinthedust🌙✨ (@parkerroberts) November 5, 2021

Idk where all these positive reviews for #Eternals is coming from. It was genuinely a BAD movie! Flat. Anti-climatic. Only character I had any feelings for was Bollywood Alfred. My whole theatre was saying WTF at the end. Everyone hated it. So disappointed — VetteTheGreat (@Claudial1983) November 5, 2021

“Eternals is not a bad movie per-se, just an immensely underwhelming one.”

Could not agree with this review more! — Michelle Munchlax (@chellietbby) November 5, 2021



Eternals traces the reunion of ten Eternals, who have to come together to take an evil force, to protect the Earth. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, among others and releases on Friday across the world.

