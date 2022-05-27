'F3' Twitter Review: Fans Call Varun Tej, Venkatesh-starrer A 'perfect Family Entertainer'

After piquing fans' curiosity with the first look posters and songs, the Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej's starrer romantic comedy F3: Fun and Frustration recently hit the big screens on 27 May 2022. The Telugu multi- starrer film F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration.

Apart from Varun and Venkatesh, the comedy film also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. With the F3 gracing the theatres, fans recently took to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the highly awaited comedy flick.

F3 movie Twitter review

As soon as fans watched the film, they took to their Twitter handles and penned their thoughts on the mass entertainer. Going as per the reviews, the film managed to impress the audience fans with many praising the lead actors' performance. Many even called it a 'perfect family entertainer' and a 'Full paisa vasool' movie.

One of the users wrote, "#F3 Thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it from the word Go. hilarious performances by both @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi bro.. You hit it for 6 one more time.. My dear @ThisIsDSP you are the backbone. Congratulations to the whole team for this stupendous success" while another wrote, "Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome. #F3Movie"

Here, take a look at the netizens' reactions-

I am sorry to say this @AnilRavipudi garu😏 Very weak story line and forced comedy🙄 2.5/5 #F3 #F3Review — Raviteja (@urstruly_Ravi) May 27, 2022

Perfect Family Entertainer 😯

Theatre lo navvaleka saccha 😳

comedy entertainers teeyalante nee tarvathe anna 😂@AnilRavipudi take a bow 😭

Don't miss this fun ride..

Watch it in theaters! 😝#F3Movie #F3



ila evadu tweet esina vadni urgent ga doctor ki chupinchandi #F3Movie — Róhìth (@Rohith_sPyD3r) May 27, 2022

#F3 Thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it from the word Go.

hilarious performances by both @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi bro.. You hit it for 6 one more time..

My dear @ThisIsDSP you are the backbone.



Congratulations to the whole team for this stupendous success 💐💐 — Venu_Srirangam (@venusrirangam) May 27, 2022

Pretty avg fare #F3…superb first hall..Rod second half — VINAY (@VINAYCR7_) May 27, 2022

@AnilRavipudi is a very refined director. What a hilarious movie #f3 is !!! Full paisa vasool 👌 — हँसमुखी (@23hansmukhi) May 27, 2022

As Usual @AnilRavipudi gaaru trade mark movie 🤗🤗 totally a laugh riot 😂😂 thank you for giving this wonderful laugh riot of the year Anil gaaru 😊😊 #F3Movie #F3 — CULT DIE HARD SSMB FAN 💥🔥 #SSMB28 #Thalapathy66 (@Sravanth_Ranga) May 27, 2022

Great work by the all team members of F2 and result comes out now

So appreciate their hard work must watch it.#F3Movie — Hafsa Khan (@hkhan000222) May 27, 2022

Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.#F3Movie — Dolly (@ThisizzDolly) May 27, 2022

More about F3

The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. F3 was earlier slated to release on February 25, but unfortunately, the film's release date was revised later on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada reprising their roles in the sequel, while Sonal Chauhan is roped in for a small role, Actor Sunil is also taken on board for an entertaining role. Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, and Pragathi in supporting roles.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @f3_movie