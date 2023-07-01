Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Review: Harrison Ford Gets Lacklustre Farewell

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features everything that loyalists of the franchise have loved over the years. Coming 42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indians Jones 5 is strategically well-paced, with dynamic action sequences and unexpected surprises. The film, however, comes up short when it's time for its characters, including Indiana Jones, to stand still and interact with each other. It truly looks and feels like a blockbuster and is a fitting jewel in the legacy of the Steven Spielberg-George Lucas series. But is it the grand farewell the Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones should have received? Unfortunately, not.

3 things you need to know:

Harrison Ford is saying farewell to the role of Indiana Jones with the 5th film of the franchise.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridges is a new entrant in the franchise.

It misses out on the glory that came with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Hot take

Phoebe Waller-Bridges fits perfectly in the world of Indiana Jones. However, her character is written out to be an empty caricature. It might not be the Fleabag star's own fault but her character arc does not seem to give her much to work with.

(A poster for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Image: indianajones/Instagram)

At one point in the film, she tells Jones about how much she covets "cash," which just comes across as a sordid cliché. Several similar interactions within the film reveal that Indiana Jones 5 is filled with shallow characters who cannot inspire any fascination for themselves.

Is Indiana Jones 5 worth the hype?

James Mangold's visual aptitude is impeccable

This is James Mangold's second swansong film after the success of Logan (2019). He once again creates a highly coordinated visual spectacle that is immersive, dynamic and very physical.

(The entire cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Image: indianajones/Instagram)

The CGI isn’t good enough

The somewhat-long opening segment of Indy 5 features a digitally de-aged version of Harrison Ford. While it brought back the bold 46-year-old Indiana Jones who fought the Nazis for ancient artefacts, the CGI looked, for the lack of a better word, goofy. The lack of micro-detailing came across every time Ford's shimmering, unrealistic face graced the screen.

A genius plot

As far as treasure hunt films in the modern era go, Indy 5 is straight-up incredible. The 'Dial of Destiny' is a McGuffin (something the obtainment of which drives the plot forward), which is a storytelling device as old as time. The plot heavily involves the historic mathematician Archimedes.

(Phoebe Waller-Bridges, Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen at a promotional event for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Image: indianajones/Instagram)

However, the climax results in one of the most surprising moments seen in recent films. While it instantly made the film emotionally gripping, it was a touching point for an ageing, history-obsessed Indiana Jones. Moreover, several twists and turns in the film take place because the characters use their expertise.

The wasted potential of Mads Mikkelsen

Mikkelsen is known for acclaimed acting skills. He impressed in Casino Royale (2006) and NBC's Hannibal. His casting in Indy 5 was an exciting prospect. However, his role as Jürgen Voller, a Nazi astrophysicist, is once again an unfulfilling caricature. His performance is by no means bad, but he plays just another villain driven to his downfall by his own hubris.

Watch it or skip it?

This is not the best Indy film, but it's certainly a visual treat. The runtime is 2 hours and 22 minutes, which might be long for some. The pacing, however, is just perfect. Despite its shortcomings, it has merit, so it can be watched in theatres.

(A poster for Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones 5 | Image: indianajones/Instagram)

The Bottomline:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is fun, engaging and intellectually satisfying. It, however, doesn't deliver on the promise of a meaningful farewell to Indy, or Harrison Ford for that matter. It's the last hurrah of a bygone era of adventurers but fails to capture nostalgia for an audience that was previously thought to be susceptible to it.

(Rating: 3/5)