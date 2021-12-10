Last Updated:

'Lakshya' Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama Film

As the fans were awaiting the release of Naga Shaurya's much-awaited movie, 'Lakshya', in the theatres, read further to know how the fans reacted to the film.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
lakshya review

Image: Instagramj/@actorshaurya


As Naga Shaurya's highly-anticipated movie, Lakshya, hits the theatres on December 10, 2021, the fans have been sharing their reviews of the film on social media. Naga Shaurya, best known for his performances in movies namely Chandamama Kathalu,  Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Chalo, etc., essays the lead role in this Telugu sports drama film with many other prolific actors in supporting roles.

Take a look at whats fans have to say about the film.

Lakshya Twitter Review

Written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie follows the story of a boy, Pardhu whose grandfather encourages him to pursue Archery from childhood and the story then continues depicting his struggles in his sports career. As the movie recently hit the theatres, the fans took to their respective Twitter handles and revealed whether they liked the film or not. Some fans stated how much they liked Naga Shaurya's scene with the World Archery Champion while others shared a glimpse of the movie from the theatres revealing how amazing the film was. On the other hand, there were some fans who did not like the film as they stated that the first half was quite boring. Some also expressed their negative reactions to the film by adding sad face emojis on Twitter while some shared Naga Shauraya and female lead Ketika Sharma's pictures while stating how amazing their chemistry was. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Lakshya movie. 

READ | Naga Shaurya wishes best to 'Play Back' team for the release; Arjun Kalyan responds

Lakshya cast

Apart from Naga Shaurya essaying the lead role of Pardhu in the film, other cast members of the movie include actors namely Jagapathi Babu as Parthasaradhi, Sachin Khedekar as Pardhu's grandfather, Ketika Sharma as Rithika, Satya, Ravi Prakash and others. The movie was earlier titled NS20 but, it was later changed to Lakshya

READ | 'Varudu Kaavalenu' starring Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma released; netizens call it 'delight'

Watch Lakshya Trailer-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@actorshaurya)

 

Image: Instagramj/@actorshaurya

READ | Naga Shaurya's archer avatar in the teaser of 'Lakshya' is the one that you shouldn't miss
READ | Naga Shaurya to star next in sports drama 'Lakshya' directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lakshya, Naga Shaurya, telugu film
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com