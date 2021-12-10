'Lakshya' Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama Film

Quick links:
Image: Instagramj/@actorshaurya
As Naga Shaurya's highly-anticipated movie, Lakshya, hits the theatres on December 10, 2021, the fans have been sharing their reviews of the film on social media. Naga Shaurya, best known for his performances in movies namely Chandamama Kathalu, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Chalo, etc., essays the lead role in this Telugu sports drama film with many other prolific actors in supporting roles.
Take a look at whats fans have to say about the film.
Written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie follows the story of a boy, Pardhu whose grandfather encourages him to pursue Archery from childhood and the story then continues depicting his struggles in his sports career. As the movie recently hit the theatres, the fans took to their respective Twitter handles and revealed whether they liked the film or not. Some fans stated how much they liked Naga Shaurya's scene with the World Archery Champion while others shared a glimpse of the movie from the theatres revealing how amazing the film was. On the other hand, there were some fans who did not like the film as they stated that the first half was quite boring. Some also expressed their negative reactions to the film by adding sad face emojis on Twitter while some shared Naga Shauraya and female lead Ketika Sharma's pictures while stating how amazing their chemistry was. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Lakshya movie.
It's Show Time 🎬#NagaShaurya's #Lakshya #LakshyaFromToday @IamNagashaurya— BuzZ Basket (@ursBuzzBasket) December 10, 2021
👉Pardhu's Archery Scene with World's Archery Champion Jones 👌
It's Show Time 🎬#NagaShaurya' @ItsKetikasharma babee😍😍😘#Lakshya pic.twitter.com/lmHLl7BjKq— tEj deharam ιη εxιℓε (@tejdeharam) December 10, 2021
#Lakshya Movie Velam Starting loo Devudu @tarak9999 💫🔥🦁💥❤️@RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/7kI07SZHaP— Tarak laddu 999 (@laddu59399072) December 10, 2021
Predictable and boring affair. Waiting for OTT #Lakshya— sharat (@sherry1111111) December 10, 2021
It's Show Time 🎬#NagaShaurya's #Lakshya #LakshyaFromToday @IamNagashaurya— BuzZ Basket (@ursBuzzBasket) December 10, 2021
👉Sachin Khedekar (Pardhu's GrandFather) encourages him to Pursue Archery as Career.
👉Rithika (#KetikaSharma) entry as Pardhu's Love interest.
#Lakshya finished with first half 🤢🤢— Bharath Bacchan 🦁 (@ERRORNF) December 10, 2021
Roddddd fh#LakshyaFromToday
Apart from Naga Shaurya essaying the lead role of Pardhu in the film, other cast members of the movie include actors namely Jagapathi Babu as Parthasaradhi, Sachin Khedekar as Pardhu's grandfather, Ketika Sharma as Rithika, Satya, Ravi Prakash and others. The movie was earlier titled NS20 but, it was later changed to Lakshya.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.