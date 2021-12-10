'Lakshya' Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Naga Shaurya's Sports Drama Film

As Naga Shaurya's highly-anticipated movie, Lakshya, hits the theatres on December 10, 2021, the fans have been sharing their reviews of the film on social media. Naga Shaurya, best known for his performances in movies namely Chandamama Kathalu, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Chalo, etc., essays the lead role in this Telugu sports drama film with many other prolific actors in supporting roles.

Take a look at whats fans have to say about the film.

Lakshya Twitter Review

Written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie follows the story of a boy, Pardhu whose grandfather encourages him to pursue Archery from childhood and the story then continues depicting his struggles in his sports career. As the movie recently hit the theatres, the fans took to their respective Twitter handles and revealed whether they liked the film or not. Some fans stated how much they liked Naga Shaurya's scene with the World Archery Champion while others shared a glimpse of the movie from the theatres revealing how amazing the film was. On the other hand, there were some fans who did not like the film as they stated that the first half was quite boring. Some also expressed their negative reactions to the film by adding sad face emojis on Twitter while some shared Naga Shauraya and female lead Ketika Sharma's pictures while stating how amazing their chemistry was. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Lakshya movie.

Predictable and boring affair. Waiting for OTT #Lakshya — sharat (@sherry1111111) December 10, 2021

#Lakshya finished with first half 🤢🤢

Roddddd fh#LakshyaFromToday — Bharath Bacchan 🦁 (@ERRORNF) December 10, 2021

Lakshya cast

Apart from Naga Shaurya essaying the lead role of Pardhu in the film, other cast members of the movie include actors namely Jagapathi Babu as Parthasaradhi, Sachin Khedekar as Pardhu's grandfather, Ketika Sharma as Rithika, Satya, Ravi Prakash and others. The movie was earlier titled NS20 but, it was later changed to Lakshya.

Watch Lakshya Trailer-

Image: Instagramj/@actorshaurya