Naga Shaurya's Archer Avatar In The Teaser Of 'Lakshya' Is The One That You Shouldn't Miss

Naga Shaurya has turned all of 32 years of age today. In order to wish the actor a very happy birthday, the team of his upcoming film, Lakshya, has released the teaser of the same. The Lakshya teaser indicates that the upcoming Santhossh Jagarlapudi directorial is essentially a comeback story of who looks like a disrespected archer.

The teaser of the film indicates that the message of the film is going to be that those who have risen from the ashes must not be challenged. The teaser also reveals that some of the well-known names from the entertainment industry are a part of the Lakshya cast list and will perhaps prove to be instrumental in driving the Lakshya plot. The teaser can be found below and on the production house's YouTube channel as well.

Lakshya teaser featuring Naga Shaurya:

As far as further details regarding Lakshya plot is concerned, none of it has been revealed by the officials that can be directly connected to the project. On the subject of the Lakshya cast member that will be seen playing the protagonist's love interest in this comeback story, it is said that Ketika Sharma will be seen opposite the 32-year-old star. Further details regarding the feature presentation, such as filming locations, music composer, cinematographer, and the rest are yet to be revealed by the makers.

About Naga Shaurya's last film:

On the work front, Naga Shaurya's last cinematic outing was Aswathama, the presentation that was helmed by the first-time director Raman Teja. In the film, he was seen playing the character of Gana. The movie was funded by Usha Mulpuri under her banner, Ira Creations.

The film saw the likes of Mehreen Pirzada, Jisshu Sengupta, Harish Uthaman and Posani Krishna Murali play pivotal roles. The script of Ashwathama was penned down by Shaurya himself. It revolved around the return of his NRI character to India for the purpose of attending his sister’s wedding. Later on, the audience members see that the film steps into the territory of a thriller movie, at the heart of which is Shaurya's on-screen sister Priya, who was played by Sargun Kaur Luthra.

