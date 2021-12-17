Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated movie, Pushpa, has created a massive buzz among the fans the moment its trailer surfaced on the internet and as the movie hits the theatre screens, it has left the fans elated. The Telugu action thriller features Allu Arjun in the lead with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others essaying significant characters. As the fans are loving the film, take a look at how they shared their reviews on Twitter.

Pushpa Twitter Review

Numerous fans took to Twitter and wrote amazing reviews for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa. Many fans stated that Allu Arjun as Pushpa was unbelievable and complimented him for his extraordinary performance. They even praised the film for its stunning cinematography and cool action sequences with excellent dialogues. Another fan added how the movie was on another level and urged others to watch the film in theatres and not take the bad reviews seriously.

A fan also took to Twitter and expressed his surprise at the thrilling twist in the film while another fan praised Allu Arjun's dialogue diction. There were many fans who couldn't wait till the end and began dropping reviews in the middle of the movie stating how the first half was thrilling while the second half was going well. They also added how much they loved Allu Arjun's mass avatar and mentioned that it was a one-man show. Rest all others flooded the internet with numerous fire and heart emojis to depict their excitement at watching the film. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie.

Good 1st half. Bunny boi single handed ga laagaadu;One man Show. Rashmika is too annoying. Interval,fight scenes and comedy track anni top notch. Second half going good . #Pushpa — Chaitanya. (@DarkPhantom18_) December 17, 2021

1st Half Completed #Pushpa 🔥🔥🔥 #AlluArjun Aa Slang & Mass Witness New Avtar 🔥💥



Advance Congratulations @alluarjun & #Sukumar Garu 🤗 — Sravan goud pspk💗 (@SravanK85619746) December 17, 2021

1at song started... Dakko dakko meka

Allu Arjun dialogue diction 👌👌👌👌👌#Pushpa #Pushpareview — SRINIVAS (@POKURIPOKURI) December 17, 2021

Never before ever after ... What a twist ! Ayya sukku 🙏🙏 #Pushpa#AlluArjun iragadeesavayya — Ra_1 (@pavanroxx07) December 16, 2021

Uffff 🔥 Just finished watching pushpa and believe me this movie is perfectly next level for Allu Arjun don’t just look at bad reviews watch movie in theatre and post your comments Kbye #Pushpa #AlluArjun ONE MAN SHOW @alluarjun ❤️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bnBOUa1jkH — Abid Syed (@Stylish_Syed_) December 17, 2021

@alluarjun as #Pushpa is unbelievable . An extraordinary performance. Stunning cinematography and action sequences. Excellent dialogues. Watch it for #PushpaRaj 👍👍. You may ignore all other drawbacks in the film. 😊 #PushpaTheRise — Vasanth K Karanam (@vasanthk21) December 17, 2021

More about Pushpa

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie features some of the prolific actors from the South Indian industry namely Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Ajay Ghosh as Kondareddy, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Shatru, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi and others. The movie follows the story of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Image: Still from Pushpa The Rise song