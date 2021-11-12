While Diwali proved to be the luck factor for multiple films released across industries last week on OTT, movie-goers have some new options to visit theatres this week too. Among them is Raja Vikramarka. The movie had been a talking point in the Telugu film industry in the run-up to the release.

The movie stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead. As the venture hit the theatres, many seem to have watched the shows in the opening shows. Some of them took to Twitter to share what they felt about the movie.

Raja Vikramarka Twitter review out

Raja Vikramarka received mixed reviews from Twitteratti.

One netizen wrote that the movie was 'awesome' and added that the suspense thriller had an 'unexpected twist.' Another Twitter user said the movie had a 'decent' first half and an 'entertaining' second half while terming it a 'good watch' overall. The person also hoped that it 'brings back success' to Kartikeya.

#RajaVikramarka

Decent first half and entertaining second half.. Overall a good watch! 👍

Hope this will bring back success to @ActorKartikeya pic.twitter.com/rRTHkI38VD — Ram Somesh Chittella (@itsramsomesh) November 12, 2021

However, another section was not too pleased. One wrote that it was a 'below-par action thriller'. He shared that the 'weak script' and 'illogical scenes' proved to be its undoing while adding that narration too did not create an impact. He, however, praised Kartikeya's work, the background music and cinematography.

Another Twitter handle did not mince words in calling it the 'Most illogical so-called thriller with comedy that has no timing and sense.'

#RajaVikramarka A Below Par Action Thriller!



Karthikeya does well and BGM is decent along with cinematography.



On the flipside, the script itself is very weak and has too many illogical scenes. Narration is also a downside.



Rating: 2-2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 12, 2021

#RajaVikramarka! Assallu okka ”marku” kuda kottaleka duck out ayyadu! Most illogical so called thriller with comedy that has no timing and sense! First half worst ga unna kuda kurchoni chudadam “balupu”, 2nd half apoyedaka undi entha worst ga untado thelsovadam “doola”..! 2/5..!! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) November 12, 2021

Many netizens took to Twitter to share that there were overall positive vibes for the movie and that a 'good response' was being witnessed at the theatres.

Postive vibes all over all the best to @ActorKartikeya's #RajaVikramarka released today good talk and wishes all the best to film 👍👌#RajaVikramarkaInTheatres pic.twitter.com/Tq3F9754zq — Prabhas  (@PrabhasTweeter) November 12, 2021

. @ActorKartikeya's #RajaVikramarka Movie is now in theatres 😎. Hearing a good response. Go and watch it in your near by theatre and enjoy guys.#RajaVikramarkaInTheatres pic.twitter.com/D6hwYoUYeX — krish TARAK 🌊 (@krish__Tarak) November 12, 2021

Raja Vikramarka has been directed by Sri Saripalli. The filmmaker is making his debut with the movie after working as an assistant director on movies like Naayak, Alludu Seenu and Nuvvu Thopu Raa.

The film releases two years after the work on it kicked off, faced by delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After resumption of the shooting in 2020, the movie faced another delay due to the pandemic, before the shoot was completed in August 2021. P Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Tanikella Bharani, Sudhakar Komakula were the other members of the cast.